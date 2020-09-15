2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

A carnival re-imagined, it all begins with AAMI Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, 31 October, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, 3 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 5 November and Seppelt Wines Stakes Day on Saturday, 7 November, live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play.
Tune in to the Race That Stops A Nation on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play.
For daily schedules, click on the event you'd like more information on.
|Date
|Event
|Watch
|Broadcast
|Saturday, 31 October
|AAMI Victoria Derby Day
|10 and 10 play
|1100-1730
|Saturday, 31 October
|Barrier Draw
|10 and 10 play
|1730-1800
|Monday, 2 November
|Lexus Melbourne Cup Preview Show
|10 and 10 play
|2130-2230
|Tuesday, 3 November
|Lexus Melbourne Cup
|10 and 10 play
|1000-1730
|Thursday, 5 November
|Kennedy Oaks Day
|10 and 10 play
|1200-1800
|Saturday, 7 November
|Seppelt Wines Stakes Day
|10 and 10 play
|1200-1800