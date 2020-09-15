Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Events are on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play

A carnival re-imagined, it all begins with AAMI Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, 31 October, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, 3 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 5 November and Seppelt Wines Stakes Day on Saturday, 7 November, live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play.

Tune in to the Race That Stops A Nation on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play.

For daily schedules, click on the event you'd like more information on.

Date Event Watch Broadcast
Saturday, 31 October AAMI Victoria Derby Day 10 and 10 play 1100-1730
Saturday, 31 October Barrier Draw 10 and 10 play 1730-1800
Monday, 2 November Lexus Melbourne Cup Preview Show 10 and 10 play 2130-2230
Tuesday, 3 November Lexus Melbourne Cup 10 and 10 play 1000-1730
Thursday, 5 November Kennedy Oaks Day 10 and 10 play 1200-1800
Saturday, 7 November Seppelt Wines Stakes Day 10 and 10 play 1200-1800
