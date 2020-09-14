10's Big Week At The Races

Spring has sprung. And, with beautiful weather comes one of the leading Sporting events in the world, and this year everyone has a ticket to the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. It is event television at its finest.

Network 10 is thrilled to announce that two new additions will be joining our stable of talent with Gorgi Coghlan and Stephen Quartermain set to co-­host the four-­day racing spectacular.

A carnival reimagined, it all begins with AAMI Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, 31 October, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, 3 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 5 November and Seppelt Wines Stakes Day on Saturday, 7 November, live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play.

Melbourne born and bred, Stephen “Quarters” Quartermain, is one of the country’s most respected television and sports presenters. Joining 10 in 1984, he has been an integral part of the news and sports team ever since.

Stephen said: “The Melbourne Cup Carnival is truly one of the best events on the Australian sporting calendar and I couldn’t be happier to saddle up in 2020. It’s going to be a really different carnival for all involved, but viewers will have the best ticket in town right at home.”

Former state-­level dressage competitor, Gorgi Coghlan is just as comfortable in the paddock with her horses as she is in front of the camera, co-­hosting The Project.

Gorgi said: “2020 has come with so many challenges for so many Australians, but there is something special about the Melbourne Cup Carnival, and this year Network 10 will be transforming the coverage to bring the Cup to the people. I’m super excited to work with Quarters and the racing team on what will be a historical broadcast.”

Covering all the action from the Mounting Yard and beyond are our team of racing experts and reporters - ­Francesca Cumani, Peter Moody, Michael Felgate, David Gately, Caty Price, Brittany Taylor and Annie Kearney.

10 Sport’s Roz Kelly and Kate Peck will join in the excitement as the broadcast reaches all parts of the country with The Race That Stops A Nation™.

In a year like no other, 10 will broadcast the Lexus Melbourne Cup The Race of Dreams -­ a thrilling virtual race pitting 24 past champions of the Cup against each other on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, Tuesday, 3 November.

And what would the Melbourne Cup Carnival be without a sprinkling of fashion. We all know and love Myer Fashions on the Field and now, the iconic fashion competition goes digital with all Australian’s invited to compete in Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn. We’ll catch up with some of the judges and the beautifully dressed finalists.

There’s just so much going on, you really wouldn’t want to be anywhere else!

Everybody has a ticket to Cup Week when the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnivalbroadcast commences, live and free on 10 and streamed on 10 Play.

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10.