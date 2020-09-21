Melbourne Cup Carnival History

Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour: Episode 9
The Melbourne Cup Carnival Archives

image-placeholder11 mins

The Melbourne Cup Archives: 1990's

Look back at highlights from the 1990's

image-placeholder10 mins

Melbourne Cup Archives: 1980's

Look back at highlights from the 1980's.

image-placeholder9 mins

The Melbourne Cup Archives: 1970's

Look back at highlights from the 1970's

image-placeholder5 mins

The Melbourne Cup Archives: 1960's

Look back at highlights from the 1960's

image-placeholder4 mins

The Melbourne Cup Archives: 1950's

Look back at highlights from the 1950's

image-placeholder16 mins

The Melbourne Cup Archives: 1940's

Look back at highlights from the 1940's

image-placeholder7 mins

The Melbourne Cup Archives: 1930's

Look back at highlights from the 1930's

image-placeholder4 mins

The Melbourne Cup Archives: The Early Years

Look back at highlights from 1896 to 1929

From The Vault

image-placeholder1 mins

Nightmarch

The 1929 winner

image-placeholder38 secs

Phar Lap

Big Red in 1930. The greatest horse of all.

image-placeholder1 mins

Peter Pan - 1st Win

Peter Pan's first win in 1932

image-placeholder3 mins

Hall Mark

The 1933 Melbourne Cup Winner

image-placeholder36 secs

Peter Pan - 2nd Win

Peter Pan wins again in 1934

image-placeholder2 mins

Delta

A great win from behind in 1951

image-placeholder2 mins

Dalray

Dalray powers home to win in 1952

image-placeholder4 mins

Rising Fast

A classic win in 1954 - silent video

