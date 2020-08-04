Shows
Shows
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
Catch Up On...
The Amazing Race Australia
The Amazing Race Australia
Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod
Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod
Survivor South Africa
Survivor South Africa
Featured TV Shows
The Amazing Race Australia
Hunted
The Real Love Boat
Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod
Gogglebox
The Masked Singer Australia
Bachelor In Paradise US
Survivor South Africa
MasterChef
The Cheap Seats
Shows By Genre
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Kids
Lifestyle
Light Entertainment
Movies
News
Reality
Sport
Thriller
View All Shows
Live TV
TV Guide
News & Sport
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
National
Sydney
The Project
Studio 10
View All News
Football
Bellator
Australia Cup
WOW - Women Of Wrestling
A-League
Socceroos
Formula 1
View All Sports
Take A Look At The Real Love Boat
Have a sneak peek of the brand new series, The Real Love Boat. Sets sail on Wednesday, October 5 on 10 and 10 play on demand.
Rodger Corser Explains What The Traitors Is All About
Curiosity got the better of you? Rodger Corser can't let the cat out of the bag, but he can let slip a kitten or two. The Traitors is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
Who The (Bleep) Did I Marry? Is 10 play’s Latest True Crime Documentary Show That Will Leave You Shocked
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 16, Episode 4
The Goggleboxers are gobsmacked by a million dollar wedding and then make a hilarious trip to Snowflake Mountain.
View All Trending
Kids
Win
Melbourne Cup Carnival History
Rain Lover - 1st Win
Sport
Details
The 1968 winner by 12 lengths
Add to my Shows
Share
Video Extras
Articles
Galleries
Extras
4 mins
Might and Power
1997 saw Might and Power lead from start to finish
4 mins
Saintly
Bart Cummings secures his third Melbourne Cup of the 90's in 1996
4 mins
Doriemus
Doriemus and Damien Oliver win the Melbourne Cup and Caulfield Cup in 1995
5 mins
Vintage Crop
The first overseas winner of the Melbourne Cup in 1993
4 mins
Kingston Rule
After no Melbourne Cup wins during the 1980's, Bart Cummings starts the 90's in style with a 1990 win
4 mins
Think Big - 2nd Win
Two in row as Think Big wins again in 1975
4 mins
Think Big - 1st Win
The 1974 winner makes it four for Bart Cummings
3 mins
Rain Lover - 2nd Win
Rain Lover makes it two in a row in 1969
4 mins
Rain Lover - 1st Win
The 1968 winner by 12 lengths
5 mins
Galilee
Galilee by two lengths in 1966. Bart goes back to back.
Articles
History of Cup Week Fashion
From the first Melbourne Cup, Australia’s premier racing event has showcased cutting-edge design as well as transitions from the old to the new
Harry White
Australian Racing Hall of Fame jockey Harry White is regarded as one of this nation’s greatest riders
History of the Melbourne Cup Carnival
A Brief History of the Great Day
The Melbourne Cup's Origins
Where it all started
Melbourne Cup Timeline
Key milestones of the Melbourne Cup
Advertisement
Featured Content
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2019
More from 10