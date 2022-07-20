The History of the VRC

The VRC, Flemington Racecourse and the Melbourne Cup all have a long and storied history. Read on about its first 150+ years …

Founding of the Club

The first race meeting at Flemington Racecourse was held on 3 March 1840, and the first Melbourne Cup, Flemington’s most famous race, was run on Thursday 7 November 1861.

In March 1864, 32 gentlemen with an interest in racing met at a hotel in Collins Street, Melbourne. These men established the Victoria Racing Club, merging the Victoria Turf Club and the Victoria Jockey Club. An interim committee of 12 was elected as the foundation members of the VRC.

So from 1864, this new VRC took over racing at Flemington. In 1871, it took control over all racing in Victoria.

The Victoria Racing Club Act of 1871 gave the VRC control of Flemington racecourse and authority over race meetings across the state. The VRC managed the registration of horses, owners’ colours, and the licensing of jockeys, trainers and bookmakers. Until 1914, when paid stewards were engaged, VRC committee members officiated on race days.

The early VRC committees had a vision for Flemington – they wanted it to become one of the world’s great racecourses.

Robert Cooper Bagot, the founding Secretary, encouraged people to come to the races. Under his watch, the club established gardens, renovated the track, built grandstands and offered its members free tickets for lady guests. Bagot lobbied the State Government to support the Melbourne Cup – and his efforts paid dividends. Melbourne Cup Day soon became an official public holiday.

The legacy left by the founding members of the Club is recognised today. For example, the Bagotville Race was introduced as a nod to the great racecourse and the illustrious history established by visionary founder Robert Cooper Bagot, as well as Henry Byron Moore. A keen gardener, Moore oversaw landscape works and rose plantings that remain a feature of Flemington. Near the end of his life he masterminded a huge expansion of facilities at the racecourse.

The VRC today

The VRC has ran Flemington and the Melbourne Cup in good times and in bad, through war, droughts, floods and economic depression.

Today, the VRC still operates Flemington under a Board of Directors. The Club’s 30,000 members enjoy excellent facilities including access to members-only areas, guest passes, and reciprocal privileges at the Melbourne Cricket Club, social events, fine dining and admission to selected country race meetings.

The VRC continues to achieve its vision of maintaining Flemington as a world leader in racing, event management and entertainment.

VRC Timeline

1864 The Victoria Racing Club forms and takes over management of racing at Flemington 1873 Increasing attendances lead to the construction of the first substantial structure at Flemington. The new bluestone grandstand housing 3,000 patrons is opened at the foot of the Hill 1875 The Melbourne Cup is first run on a Tuesday to coincide with the Prince of Wales’s birthday public holiday 1890 Carbine carries the heaviest weight ever to victory in the Melbourne Cup, 65.77kg 1896 Australia’s first moving picture footage is taken at Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day 1923 Flemington’s first major building redevelopment begins. Horse stabling, mounting yard, betting, members grandstand, and car parking facilities are relocated from the Elms river side of the course to their current location 1930 Phar Lap wins the Melbourne Cup 1934 Peter Pan becomes the first horse since Archer in 1862 to win dual Melbourne Cups 1954 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness Prince Phillip Duke of Edinburgh visit Flemington for the VRC Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. Greeted by 71,000 people this historic visit was the first time a reigning monarch had toured Australia 1956 Australia’s first triple dead heat was recorded on film at Flemington on 3 November in the Hotham Handicap. The winners were Ark Royal, Pandie Sun and Fighting Force 1962 The world’s first Fashions on the Field competition was staged at Flemington 1965 Trainer Bart Cummings wins his first Melbourne Cup with mare Light Fingers 1979 The new Hill Grandstand is completed incorporating seating for 6,000 over three floors, escalators, bars, totes, restaurants, reserved seating, private boxes, improved race broadcasting facilities and a new judges’ box 1985 The Melbourne Cup becomes Australia’s first million dollar race. 1986 Pope John Paul II conducts an open air Mass at Flemington, attracting 120,000 1993 Vintage Crop becomes the first internationally trained horse to win the Melbourne Cup 2000 New members’ Grandstand building is officially opened on AAMI Victoria Derby Day, providing dining for an additional 2,000 Members, a large betting lounge, stadium seating and premium club facilities 2003 Makybe Diva wins her first of three consecutive Melbourne Cups 2005 Celebrated Italian operatic tenor Luciano Pavarotti performs for the last time in Australia at Flemington 2006 Flemington Racecourse is added to the Australian National Heritage List on 7 November, recognising its outstanding heritage significance to the nation 2007 Flemington unveils its largest redevelopment project in over 80 years incorporating the removal and reconstruction of the entire track, elevation of public lawns, replanting of gardens, new horse stall precinct and finishing post 2008 Bart Cummings trains his 12th Melbourne Cup winner with Viewed 2010 Flemington celebrates the 150th running of the Melbourne Cup 2014 The VRC celebrates 150 years of racing at Flemington 2017 Amanda Elliot is elected as VRC Chairman, becoming the first woman to do so in the Club’s 153 year history. 2018 Opening of the Club Stand, a member’s facility featuring a ground floor lobby, multiple dining and hospitality venues across five levels including a spectacular roof top garden

Source: Victoria Racing Club

