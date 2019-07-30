Melbourne Cup Timeline

1861

The first Melbourne Cup saw 4,000 people watch NSW horse, Archer, claim victory in a race that has become part of Australia’s social and sporting culture.

1862

Archer won the hearts of all Australians when he claimed his second consecutive Melbourne Cup. The only other horses to win consecutive Cups have been Rain Lover (1968 and 1969), Think Big (1974 and 1975) and most recently, Makybe Diva (2003, 2004 and 2005). Peter Pan also won two Melbourne Cups with a year separating each victory (1932 and 1934).

1865

Melbourne Cup Day was first declared a holiday for Victorian public servants and bank employees in 1865.

1866

Melbourne Cup Day was declared a public holiday for all other public and private sector employees.

1875

In 1875 the Cup was, for the first time, run on the first Tuesday in November instead of a Thursday. The four days that make up the Melbourne Cup Carnival have followed this format ever since.

1890

The largest weight carried by a winner was Carbine in 1890, when he out-slugged 38 rivals, lugging an incredible 65.6 kilos (or 10 stone, 5lbs).

1930

The people’s champion, Phar Lap, who won the Cup in 1930, will always remain a national sporting hero in most Australians’ minds.

1993

The first Northern Hemisphere-trained horse to win was the Irish stayer, Vintage Crop, in 1993.

2001

Sheila Laxon became the first woman to train a Melbourne Cup winner with Ethereal.

2003

The VRC recorded the biggest ever attendance in 2003 when 122,736 people watched Makybe Diva win her first Melbourne Cup.

2005

Makybe Diva, who won more than $14 million in prize money, wrote herself into racing history in November 2005 when she became the first horse to win three Melbourne Cups.

2006

Japanese trainer Katsuhiko Sumii trained the winner, Delta Blues, and runner-up, Pop Rock.

2008

Hall-of-Fame inductee, Bart Cummings AM, trained Viewed to win his 12th Melbourne Cup, a record that will be very difficult to beat.

2010

The year 2010 marked the 150th running of the Melbourne Cup. The VRC celebrated the special occasion with a range of initiatives in Australia and around the world. Frenchman, Alain de Royer Dupre won the Melbourne Cup with Americain.

2011

Frenchman Mikel Dezangles trained Dunaden to victory, giving the French their second consecutive win in the Melbourne Cup.

2012

The VRC celebrated 50 years of Fashions on the Field where the best of international and domestic fashion trends are showcased to a broad audience.

2014

In a true display of international dominance, German-trained stayer, Protectionist, scored a strong win under the guidance of British jockey, Ryan Moore.

2015

Michelle Payne became the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup when she rode outsider Prince of Penzance to victory.

2016

Almandin delivered co-owner Lloyd Williams a record fifth Melbourne Cup.

2017

Joseph O’Brien, 24, became the youngest trainer to win the Melbourne Cup, with Rekindling securing a record sixth Cup for co-owner Lloyd Williams.

* Photo: Melbourne Cup two-time consecutive winner (1861 and 1862) winner Archer