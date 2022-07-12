Melbourne Cup Carnival History

Video Extras
ArticlesGalleriesMelbourne Cup Carnival
More
Back

Leilani: The one that got away

Leilani: The one that got away

we take a look at the story behind the namesake of the series, a dark brown New Zealand mare named Leilani, and her well-known owner.

The Hon Andrew Peacock AC, GCL, former Federal Cabinet minister, and Ambassador to the United States, twice leader of the Liberal Party of Australia, passed away on 16 April 2021, aged 82. Like his political nemesis, Bob Hawke, he was a knowledgeable racing enthusiast.

A few years ago, he spoke with good humour at a symposium at the National Museum of Australia.

“I have had a lot of fun in my life. I have had a lot to do. I even got 52 per cent in an election once and lost it. I have had a few disappointments. I can tell you there is no more distressing, depressing moment than having the favourite that runs second in the Melbourne Cup.

“Whatever the tribulation in life may be, nothing is quintessentially as bad as that. It was 1974, and I still feel pissed off about it. You put on a brave face and go through life saying, ‘Well that’s it,’ but it is part of that great allure that Les Carlyon calls “‘chasing a dream’.”

The fact checkers say Andrew Peacock lost the 1990 election to Hawke with 50.1 per cent of the vote.

"I can tell you there is no more distressing, depressing moment than having the favourite that runs second in the Melbourne Cup." - Andrew Peacock

In the 1974 Melbourne Cup, the margin of defeat was a good length, beyond dispute. The beaten favourite that day was the brown New Zealand mare Leilani. She finished second to stablemate Think Big, giving trainer Bart Cummings his fourth (of twelve) Melbourne Cup victories. Andrew Peacock raced Leilani in partnership with his then-wife Susan and friends Ian and Liz Rice.

Susan Peacock – later Lady Renouf – had her taste of Melbourne Cup glory when her second husband Robert Sangster and his Swettenham Stud Syndicate won the 1980 Cup with Beldale Ball.

Despite her Cup defeat, Leilani earned her place in the Australian Racing Hall of Fame with 14 wins and 12 placings from 28 career starts. Her biggest wins included the AJC Oaks, Turnbull Stakes and Mackinnon Stakes, the Toorak Stakes and Caulfield Cups – all in 1974 – and the Australian Cup. She was voted Australian Champion Racehorse of the Year. Her winnings at the time eclipsed those of any mare in Australia.

So highly did Bart Cummings rate the champion that he named his Randwick stables ‘Leilani Lodge’. Bart’s son Anthony trains out of Leilani Lodge to this day.

The VRC has combined with metropolitan and country clubs to create the Winter Race Series, with finals at Flemington in July, honouring such racing heroes as Mahogany, Santa Ana Lane, Taj Rossi and poet Banjo Paterson. It’s fitting that the division for fillies and mares honours Leilani, the champion who chased the dream.

Source: Victoria Racing Club

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

How to Watch the Melbourne Cup on 10 play

Melbourne Cup Moments in Time
NEXT STORY

Melbourne Cup Moments in Time

Advertisement

Related Articles

Melbourne Cup Moments in Time

Melbourne Cup Moments in Time

In 2022, a number of significant Melbourne Cup moments celebrate anniversaries. Damien Oliver’s emotional win on Media Puzzle in 2002 and John Letts’ incredible victory on Piping Lane in 1972 are two of them.
The History of the VRC

The History of the VRC

Learn more about the operators of Flemington and the Melbourne Cup, the Victoria Racing Club (VRC)
The History of Flemington

The History of Flemington

Learn more about the history rich Flemington race course as we fast approach the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Watch all the action live and free on Network 10
Flemington: Historical Features

Flemington: Historical Features

Learn more about some of the historical features that are located at Flemington race course as we fast approach the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Watch all the action live and free on Network 10
Tracing Racing’s History

Tracing Racing’s History

Learn more about multiple-award winning horse racing historian and Victoria Racing Club contributor, Andrew Lemon.