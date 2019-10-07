Melbourne Cup Carnival History

Harry White

Australian Racing Hall of Fame jockey Harry White is regarded as one of this nation’s greatest riders

Australian Racing Hall of Fame jockey Harry White is regarded as one of this nation’s greatest riders. In a career which spanned 35 years White’s association with leading trainers Bart Cummings and George Hanlon lead him to win four Melbourne Cups (Think Big 1974 & 1975, Arwon 1978 and Hyperno 1979), two Caulfield Cups (Sobar and Ming Dynasty), five Australian Cups, a WS Cox Plate (Rubiton), three Oakleigh Plates, three Newmarket Handicaps and three Futurity Stakes.

White rode approximately 2,000 race winners, over 200 feature race winners, with a remarkable 60 at Group 1 level.

Harry White’s racing career began at age 13 when he commenced work at the racing stables of Mentone trainer Tony Lopes. By the age of 15 White applied for a permit to ride and a month later, in July 1959 duly won in his first race ride on Alpino in the Braybrook Handicap at Flemington.

White’s father won the 1943 Caulfield Cup on St Warden.

In March 1966 White rode 5 winners in a day, and again at Flemington in October 1980. He was the Premier Jockey in Melbourne on four occasions – 1967/68, 1973/74, 1978/79, 1980/81.

His laconic laid back style suited his horses and his services were keenly sought after – especially in staying races. He had 24 rides in the Melbourne Cup, equal with Billy Cook and second only to Bobby Lewis (33 Cup rides).

White is associated with many champion horses, among them Think Big, Arwon, Hyperno, Sobar, Ming Dynasty, Brawny Spirit, Manihi, Toltrice, Bounty Hawk, Show Ego and Rubiton.

With a long list of achievements to his credit White retired from riding in 1995 at the age of 51.

Source: Victoria Racing Club Art & Heritage

