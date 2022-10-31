Shows
The Bachelors Premiere Date Has Been Announced!
Which Spooky Show Should You Watch On Halloween Night?
Every Episode Of CSI: NY Is Coming To 10 Play
Claire Is The Second Traitor To Be Banished
Claire emotionally reflects on how serious she took her role as a Traitor.
Rob Mills interviews Brihony Dawson
Rob Mills interviews The Challenger Host, Brihony Dawson
Articles
2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival: Musical Performances
Check out what music performances we will be showing live at the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
Get to Know: Colin Hay
Learn more about Colin Hay who is set to light up the stage at the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
Get to Know: Sheppard
Learn more about Australian group Sheppard who are set to light up the stage at the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
Get to Know: Cody Simpson
Learn more about Cody Simpson who is set to light up the stage at the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
World-famous Birdcage makes a glorious comeback
The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) today announced the Melbourne Cup Carnival’s iconic Birdcage enclosure will make its bold return after a two-year hiatus with a fresh design set.
2022
