Kids
Win
Melbourne Cup Carnival Fun
The Bachelorette sisters at the Cup
Sport
Details
Becky and Elly at the G.H.Mumm birdcage
Add to my Shows
Share
Melbourne Cup Carnival Fun
Video Extras
Articles
Galleries
Melbourne Cup Carnival 2020: Entertainment Features
1 mins
The Bachelorette sisters at the Cup
Becky and Elly at the G.H.Mumm birdcage
5 mins
Sarah and Tristan talk to Bonnie Anderson
Bonnie Anderson gets ready for her Seppelt Wines Stakes Day performance
7 mins
Delta Goodrem interview
We talk to Delta Goodrem after her magnificent Melbourne Cup performance
3 mins
Kylie Minogue
The princess of pop joins us for Cup Day
4 mins
Entertainment Hub Launch
Elliot Gaurnaut takes us through the new Carnival entertainment hub
5 mins
Styling your home for the Carnival
Melissa Dcruz is here to help with Cup style for your home
3 mins
Interview: Nadia Bartel
The 2020 Melbourne Cup Ambassador tells us how she will be celebrating Melbourne Cup Carnival this year at home
5 mins
Interview: Crystal Kimber
The VRC Ambassador tells us how to host Cup Week at your home
1 mins
Melbourne Cup Carnival Entertainment
Angela Bishop takes us through the entertainment for the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival
