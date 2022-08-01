World-famous Birdcage makes a glorious comeback

This year the globally renowned Birdcage will be themed ‘Paradiso’ and transport visitors to a social wonderland.

Featuring lush landscapes and opulent structures, the Paradiso Birdcage will be heroed by ‘The Bird Bath Bar’, a central meeting place that will include a series of retail bars and dining experiences all connected by a collection of terraces and gardens.

Reflecting European glamour, guests will be encouraged to explore and experience a number of interactive moments and pop ups throughout The Birdcage including an affogato hour, seafood station, live entertainment and much more.

The Birdcage will also feature an exclusive all day dining space called Villa Paradiso, where guests will enjoy a fine-dining degustation experience prepared by one of Australia’s most renowned chefs.

The Birdcage will include an all-star line-up of VRC partner marquees including Lexus, Network 10, Kennedy, Furphy, Penfolds, G.H. Mumm, Tabcorp and News Corp.

VRC Chief Executive Officer Steve Rosich said the club was delighted for The Birdcage to make its return to Flemington with a fresh new look.

“The Birdcage has long epitomised the glamour and elegance of the Melbourne Cup Carnival and we are thrilled to welcome back our most discerning racegoers to this precinct to celebrate the fashion, food, and fabulous racing that has set Flemington apart on the world stage,” Mr Rosich said.

In a major change from previous years, the 2022 edition of The Birdcage will encompass The Rails Promenade, where VRC members can enjoy the race day in a riviera-style outdoor setting and, most importantly, allow for unrivalled views of all the racing action.

Traditionally one of the most popular spaces for members, the VRC will maintain the Rails Promenade experience by allowing racegoers to choose between catered packages or the option to self-cater food and beverage as per previous years. To ensure track safety remains the main priority, all furniture within The Rails Promenade will be provided.

In another exciting change, this year VRC member enclosure daily guest tickets will be available for purchase which will include access to the Birdcage and Rails Promenade.

“The merging of The Birdcage and The Rails Promenade marks a reimagining of what a luxurious day at the races can be,” Mr Rosich said.

“After the two-year hiatus, we are looking forward to welcoming a new generation of racegoers who will delight in everything that is on offer in this most aspirational location, as well as welcoming back our regular attendees who previously enjoyed their annual celebrations in these beloved areas.

“The new design of The Birdcage will ensure it continues to offer a world class experience, while the revamp of The Rails Promenade will take the highly sought-after trackside enclosure to another level whilst still maintaining a self catering option in this popular trackside area,” Mr Rosich said.

“We look forward to VRC members, guests, sponsors and corporate partners enjoying what this incredible space has to offer, with full details in the Melbourne Cup Carnival Guide available to VRC members next week and on vrc.com.au.”

The Melbourne Cup Carnival is traditionally one of Victoria’s biggest sporting and cultural events, attracting more than 300,000 racegoers to Flemington and generating over $430 million for the Victorian economy each year.

“In June the club announced the introduction of VRC Champions Stakes Day, a $10 million day with three Group 1 races to close out the celebrations of Cup Week. Today’s announcement is the next milestone in our preparations to deliver a glorious Melbourne Cup Carnival for those engaging with Australia’s original major event, with more news yet to come,” Mr Rosich said.

The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival commences with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 29 October, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on the first Tuesday of November on 1 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 3 November and VRC Champions Stakes Day on Saturday 5 November.

Source: Victoria Racing Club

