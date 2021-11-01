Victoria Racing Club and Delta Goodrem combine for 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Today the Victoria Racing Club (VRC) announced ARIA award winner and multi-platinum singer/songwriter Delta Goodrem as an official VRC Ambassador for 2021.

The globally celebrated artist has a longstanding relationship with the club, performing the Australian national anthem in the Mounting Yard ahead of ‘the race that stops a nation’ in 2007 and returning last year as an ambassador to perform her hit single Solid Gold on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day.

“After another unique year, Lexus Melbourne Cup Day is a great Aussie moment to look forward to and a wonderful opportunity to celebrate no matter where people are around the country. I really hope this is a moment that will be one that helps to bring people together and lift the Australian spirit,” Ms Goodrem said.

“As a storyteller, there is nothing I love more than an Aussie tale of grit, heart, strength and determination, and the People’s Cup has so many stories exemplifying these values.”

In a nod to Flemington Racecourse’s world famous grounds, Delta Goodrem wore a dress adorned with florals for her official VRC Ambassador announcement cover shoot with Stellar Magazine.

Florist, artist and doctor of philosophy Dr Lisa Cooper created a bespoke dress made entirely from fresh flowers paying homage to the more than 16,000 rose bushes on-course at Flemington, the largest public rose garden in the Southern Hemisphere.

Last year the VRC said thank you to frontline workers and local community organisations by gifting them bouquets of roses from Flemington’s world-famous bushes following the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. The club will continue this initiative again this year.

VRC Chief Executive Officer Steve Rosich said it was wonderful to once again welcome Delta Goodrem as an official ambassador for 2021.

“Delta Goodrem, much like the Melbourne Cup Carnival, holds a special place in the hearts of Australians. Her love for Australia’s original major event including for the fashion, food and entertainment is inspiring and we look forward to celebrating the magic of Cup Week with her again this year,” Mr Rosich said.

The 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival kicks off with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 30 October, Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday 2 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 4 November and Mackinnon Stakes Day on Saturday 7 November.

Revel in Cup Week with the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast live and free on Network 10 and streamed on 10 Play.