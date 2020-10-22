Beloved Menangle band The Rubens are gearing up for the release of their fourth album, 0202 – out Friday 12 February 2021. Cementing their status as a band that continues to evolve as songwriters and push the boundaries of alternative rock/pop, 0202 – featuring recent singles ‘Live In Life’ (nominated for ARIA Song of the Year), ‘Heavy Weather’ & current single ‘Time Of My Life’ – is an exciting new chapter for The Rubens and a celebration of the five-piece at their creative peak.

