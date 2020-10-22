Following the huge success of his global smash hit ‘This City’ and recent ‘These Cities Project’, Sam Fischer has announced a brand-new project entitled HOMEWORK released on 28th August, which launches with new single ‘The Usual’ out now via RCA Records/Sony Music Entertainment Australia.

Fischer, an Australian born singer/songwriter who is now based in Los Angeles, has been ascending charts all over the world thanks to the success of ‘This City’ which begun as a Tik Tok sensation and now stands at over 250 million worldwide streams, 1 million worldwide sales and over 10 million video views. Since then, Sam has completed the trifecta of US TV performances, with ‘This City’ being broadcast to the world via Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Sam also recently released five remixes of ‘This City’ featuring Anne-Marie, Kane Brown, Nea, Nico Santos and Camilo, which culminated in the ‘These Cities Project’.

In Australia, ‘This City’ was officially ARIA certified Platinum and Sam also celebrated a mammoth five consecutive weeks at #1 the ARIA Australian Artist Singles chart, peaking at #17 on the official ARIA Singles Chart. Locally, ‘This City’ also climbed its way right up The Music Network’s Hot 100 Airplay Chart, peaking at the #2 position whilst also holding the #1 position on The Music Network Hot 100 Australian Artists Airplay chart for seven consecutive weeks.

Always wearing his heart on his sleeve and with sincerity in both his lyrics and conversations, the new project HOMEWORK is a cathartic body of work, which acknowledges the moments in life that Sam has struggled to deal with and how these situations have changed him for the better. Through each of the six songs on the project, including ‘This City’, he takes the listener through each situation with him in a relatable, personable and emotive journey.

Sam will be releasing a song from the project every two weeks launching with the tender ‘The Usual’, which is a stripped-back track with raw and poignant vocals and continues Sam’s endearing honesty in his lyrics.

