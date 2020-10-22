Pete Murray’s debut album, the roots/rock infused ‘Feeler’ (2003), sold 6 x platinum in Australia (450,000 copies) and earned 12 ARIA Award nominations. ‘Feeler’ eventually spent over two and a half years, yes years, in the Top 100. The acclaimed album spawned his classic ‘So Beautiful’ which went on to become the Most Performed Australian Song of the Year.

In late 2005 his sophomore album, ‘See The Sun’ debuted at #1 in Australia. The first single ‘Better Days’ became a #1 airplay track while ‘Opportunity’ became the biggest song of 2006, earning the most played track at Australian radio.

In 2008 Pete released his third album ‘Summer At Eureka’, debuting at #1 in Australia and making it Pete Murray’s third consecutive album to hit the top of the charts. Released in September 2011, Pete’s fourth studio album ‘Blue Sky Blue’ sold GOLD and spawned the hits ‘Always A Winner’ and ‘Free’.

In early 2013 Pete released “The Byron Sessions” an album with new acoustic versions of tracks from his Blue Sky Blue album. Later in the year, Feeler was re-released as a 2CD package – Disc 1 being the original recordings remastered in London at Abbey Road Studios and Disc 2 including the Bulgarian Symphony Orchestra playing on all songs.

In 2017 Pete released his critically acclaimed album ‘Camacho’ which he toured nationally across Australia.

The quiet achiever of Australian music is committed to constantly growing and evolving as an artist and gets a thrill from offering fans new and exciting material with each release. One of few artists with over 1 million album sales under his belt, Pete isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. With an impressive haul of robust singles and two EP’s set for release over throughout 2020 and 2021, this is an artist who is in it for his fans and the music and not necessarily the accolades.

Pete’s first single since 2017, Found My Place is out now!

