Melbourne Cup Carnival Fun
Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2021 Entertainment

The Living End

The Living End are an Australian punk rock band formed in 1994. Since 2002 the line up consists of Chris Cheney, Scott Owen and Andy Strachan. The band rose to fame in 1997 after the release of their double A-sided single, "Second Solution" / "Prisoner of Society".

They have released eight studio albums and have had two No. 1 debuts on the Australian Albums Aria Chart. They have also gained chart success in the United States and United Kingdom. The Living End are one of Australia’s most ferocious live acts, consistently headlining festivals around the country. Their blistering live performances have earned the band an enviable position of one of Australia’s greatest live bands.

World-famous Birdcage makes a glorious comeback
The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) today announced the Melbourne Cup Carnival’s iconic Birdcage enclosure will make its bold return after a two-year hiatus with a fresh design set.
Victoria Racing Club and Delta Goodrem combine for 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Delta Goodrem an official VRC Ambassador for 2021
Paramount+ Stakes Day Entertainment

Client Liaison
Kennedy Oaks Day 2021 Entertainment

Kate Ceberano
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2021 Entertainment

Moulin Rouge! The Musical