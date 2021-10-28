Melbourne Cup Carnival Fun

Melbourne Cup Carnival Fun
Paramount+ Stakes Day Entertainment

Client Liaison

Client Liaison invite you to embark on a ‘Divine Intervention’. The new album from your celestial guides Monte and Harvey that will lead you to a more positive and enlightened life. Quenching your insatiable desire for excess and leading you to a new way of living. The new album available to pre-order now will feature 14 tracks including the previously released ‘The Real Thing’, ‘The Beat Supreme’, ‘Champagne Affection’, ‘Intervention’ as well as new single ‘House of Holy’.

To spread their word of their new record ‘Divine Intervention’, Client Liaison will be bringing their iconic stage show to a city near you. Having cemented themselves as festival favourites and performing to sold out crowds on their 2019 ‘The Real Thing National Tour’ this will be an otherworldly return to the dance floor not to be missed.

World-famous Birdcage makes a glorious comeback
World-famous Birdcage makes a glorious comeback

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) today announced the Melbourne Cup Carnival’s iconic Birdcage enclosure will make its bold return after a two-year hiatus with a fresh design set.
Victoria Racing Club and Delta Goodrem combine for 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Delta Goodrem an official VRC Ambassador for 2021
Kennedy Oaks Day 2021 Entertainment

Kate Ceberano
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2021 Entertainment

Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2021 Entertainment

The Living End