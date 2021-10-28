Melbourne Cup Carnival 2021 Entertainment

Some of the biggest names in Australian entertainment are set to return to the stage for the first time in more than two years when they perform at Flemington Racecourse this Melbourne Cup Carnival.

ARIA award winning chart-toppers The Living End will kick off the epic entertainment lineup on Penfolds Victoria Derby Day when they perform their hit single White Noise. The performance will be beamed into living rooms via Network 10’s live and free broadcast, with extended performances available via 10Play and the vrc.com.au.

Following the running of the Cup, the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will perform Lady Marmalade live from the Garden Stage in Wildflower on Flemington’s famous front lawn. The performance will celebrate the return of musical theatre in Melbourne with the Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical opening in Melbourne on November 12.

Kennedy Oaks Day will see much loved singing sensation Kate Ceberano perform her hit single Sweet Inspiration. The Australian singer-songwriter is entertainment royalty, having notched up 4 ARIA Awards and releasing more than 28 albums over 35 years in the industry.

The 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival will reach its crescendo on Paramount+ Stakes Day with Australian indie pop duo Client Liaison set to perform their hugely popular single World of Our Love.

For those looking to continue the party at home, Australian DJ Tom Lowndes from Hot Dub Time Machine will have people dancing through the decades during his bespoke party sets to be streamed online after each race day.

VRC Executive General Manager Brand, Marketing and Communications Jo King said the club was delighted to work with Mushroom Group to support local singers and musicians return to the stage post-COVID.

“Entertainment is a key pillar of the Melbourne Cup Carnival experience, so we are delighted to be welcoming top acts including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Living End, Kate Ceberano and Client Liaison to the Garden Stage in what will be a totally reimagined Cup Week,” Mrs King said.

“As a trial event run in conjunction with the State Government, the Melbourne Cup Carnival should give hope to all major events, venues and entertainers that we are on the road to getting crowds back at live gigs, festivals, musicals and plays.

“Those who are not lucky enough to secure tickets to Cup Week can enjoy all the entertainment from the comfort of their own homes via Network 10’s live and free broadcast.

“We want to deliver an exceptional entertainment experience for all, whether you’re at Flemington Racecourse, at home in front of the TV or watching via 10Play and vrc.com.au and with such a variety of musical acts, from alternative to ARIA award-winning, we’re confident there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

