Lexus to 'Electrify Senses' ahead of the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival

As Principal Partner of the Victoria Racing Club and naming rights sponsor of the Lexus Melbourne Cup, Lexus Australia has partnered with some of the country’s leading creatives to bring the coveted Birdcage experience into Australian homes this Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Reflecting the luxury lifestyle brand’s commitment to delivering innovative and amazing experiences, Lexus unveils their ‘Lexus Electrified’ vision. Lexus Australia’s 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival theme - ‘Senses Electrified’ aims to entice Australians to create their own Birdcage experience at home by igniting their senses through iconic artisan influences across food, fashion, florals, design and music. Each of the senses - taste, sight, scent, touch and sound - will be covered off in exciting and electrifying ways, creating inspirational touch points for people’s own Cup Day celebrations.

With LANDMARK by Lexus usually in pole position at the world-renowned Birdcage, 2020 will mark the first time ever that Lexus will deliver its iconic luxury hospitality and event experience through a creative online platform to the public. The Lexus Lifestyle Hub will open virtual doors to typically exclusive insights, interviews and experiences from Australia's most respected and celebrated names.

From fashion’s elite Toni Maticevski, to renowned chef Josh Niland, Lexus Australia has curated a bespoke group of Lexus Sensory Masters to deliver at-home electrifying experiences. Australians will be able to select from over 40 pieces of curated content, depending on their personal race-day interests, including Maticevski’s personal Cup Day playlist and Saskia Havekes’ scent preferences. Other incredible talent tasked with creating immersive and curated content includes interior designer Miriam Fanning and Flight Facilities as well as a range of diverse and respected content creators.

A taste of what to expect:

Chef and owner of Saint Peter and Fish Butchery, Josh Niland, will inspire guests to create seafood in exhilarating new ways.

Australian Designer Toni Maticevski will explore how innovative textures and colours bring to life home wardrobes.

Founder of Grandiflora florist Saskia Havekes will share how florals bring energy and vibrancy to any room.

Award-winning interior designer Miriam Fanning of Mim Design will discuss the use of colour and design that brings energy and liveliness to your home.

Electronic music production duo Flight Facilities will curate the perfect Spring playlist to get the celebrations started.

Lexus will also unveil the futuristically styled, one-of-a-kind Lexus LF-30 Electrified Concept vehicle throughout Melbourne Cup Carnival. Air freighted from Japan to Flemington, and boasting four in-wheel electric motors, the LF-30 Electrified Concept envisions a fully electric flagship of 2030 and demonstrates the brand’s commitment to expanding its leading battery and electric motor expertise during this decade.

The LF-30 Electrified Concept also debuts a luxurious and immersive new driver-focused ‘Tazuna’ cockpit design, which is inspired by how a single rein can be used to achieve mutual understanding between horse and rider. It utilises gesture control and enhanced presentation of vehicle information through AR (augmented reality) without having to shift the driver’s vision or operate manual switches.

Lexus Australia CEO Scott Thompson is delighted to be paving the way with imaginative technology to ensure all Australian’s nationwide have the opportunity to celebrate and be involved with one of Melbourne’s finest sporting and cultural events.

“This year Lexus will be using innovative ways to connect with Australians in response to the unique challenges faced in 2020. Lexus Australia is proud to have adapted, which is inspired by our future vision and our ongoing commitment to deliver amazing experiences.

“We have partnered with leading Australian talent to create a Spring Racing experience that, like our electric future, electrifies the senses – from the comfort of your home.

“The Lexus Lifestyle Hub will allow people from all across the country to immerse themselves in the spirit of the occasion from home. We encourage people to explore and enjoy the digital destination and make this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup one to remember.”

Victoria Racing Club Chief Executive Officer Neil Wilson said the club is delighted to support Lexus’ creative initiatives this year.

“The VRC, together with our Principal Partner Lexus, are proud to be adapting to the climate in 2020 and look forward to encouraging Australians to create their own Birdcage festivities at home.

“Together we are committed to offering new and exciting off course experiences to ensure all Australian’s can safely celebrate this year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival.”

The Lexus Lifestyle Hub is now live. For more information please visit: lexus.com.au/senseselectrified

#LexusMelbourneCup #ExperienceAmazing #SensesElectrified @LexusAustralia

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.