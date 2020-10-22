Kate Miller-Heidke is an award-winning singer-songwriter who traverses the worlds of contemporary pop, folk, and opera.

She has released four studio albums including the top 5 albums O Vertigo!, Nightflight, and Curiouser, which reached double platinum sales and featured the multi-platinum hits ‘The Last Day On Earth’ and ‘Caught In The Crowd’.

Her work has been nominated for ARIAs in categories as diverse as Best Pop Release, Best Adult Contemporary Album, Best Classical Album, Best Cast Recording, Best Comedy Release and Best Australian Live Act.

Trained as a classical singer at the Queensland Conservatorium, Kate has performed at the Metropolitan Opera in New York and several roles for the English National Opera. Her debut opera as a composer, The Rabbits, won 4 Helpmann Awards including Best Score and Best New Australian Work.

With her collaborator Keir Nuttall, she has written the music and lyrics to Muriel’s Wedding: The Musical, which premiered at the Sydney Theatre Company and played throughout 2019 in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. It won five Helpmann Awards, including Best Original Score.

After competing at ‘Eurovision - Australia Decides’ on the Gold Coast in February, Kate was unanimously chosen by both the jury and public votes to become Australia’s representative at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest. Kate’s heartfelt performance and the out-of-this world staging of her original song ‘Zero Gravity’ won her first place in her semi-final and a top ten placing at the Eurovision Grand Final in May 2019.

Kate’s 5th studio album ‘Child In Reverse” will be released on 30 October, and features the tracks ‘This Is Not Forever’, ‘Deluded’, ‘A Quiet Voice’ and her new single ‘Little Roots, Little Shoot’.

