Jon Stevens is recognised as one of the most talented rock musicians to emerge from Australia in recent memory. He has had phenomenal success as a solo artist, and was also the lead singer of major rock acts Noiseworks, INXS and Dead Daisies.

Jon Stevens’ career has gone from strength-to-strength: a record-smashing debut at age 16 with two consecutive No. 1 singles in his New Zealand homeland. He also enjoyed huge hits in Australia as lead singer with Noiseworks. Stevens 21st-century liftoff to worldwide acclaim was at centre stage with INXS, and a song released by Dead Daisies which he co-wrote and produced with the legendary Slash on guitar. Ringo Starr plays the drums on the lonely ballad ‘One Way Street’ and ‘Something Bout You’ features the vocals of Vanessa Amorosi.

