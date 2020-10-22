Melbourne Cup Carnival Fun

Melbourne Cup Carnival Fun
Video Extras
ArticlesGalleries
More
Back

Jon Stevens

Jon Stevens

The lead singer of major rock acts Noiseworks, INXS and Dead Daisies

Jon Stevens is recognised as one of the most talented rock musicians to emerge from Australia in recent memory. He has had phenomenal success as a solo artist, and was also the lead singer of major rock acts Noiseworks, INXS and Dead Daisies.

Jon Stevens’ career has gone from strength-to-strength: a record-smashing debut at age 16 with two consecutive No. 1 singles in his New Zealand homeland. He also enjoyed huge hits in Australia as lead singer with Noiseworks. Stevens 21st-century liftoff to worldwide acclaim was at centre stage with INXS, and a song released by Dead Daisies which he co-wrote and produced with the legendary Slash on guitar. Ringo Starr plays the drums on the lonely ballad ‘One Way Street’ and ‘Something Bout You’ features the vocals of Vanessa Amorosi.

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.

World-famous Birdcage makes a glorious comeback
NEXT STORY

World-famous Birdcage makes a glorious comeback

Advertisement

Related Articles

World-famous Birdcage makes a glorious comeback

World-famous Birdcage makes a glorious comeback

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) today announced the Melbourne Cup Carnival’s iconic Birdcage enclosure will make its bold return after a two-year hiatus with a fresh design set.
Victoria Racing Club and Delta Goodrem combine for 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Victoria Racing Club and Delta Goodrem combine for 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Delta Goodrem an official VRC Ambassador for 2021
Paramount+ Stakes Day Entertainment

Paramount+ Stakes Day Entertainment

Client Liaison
Kennedy Oaks Day 2021 Entertainment

Kennedy Oaks Day 2021 Entertainment

Kate Ceberano
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2021 Entertainment

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2021 Entertainment

Moulin Rouge! The Musical