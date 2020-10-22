His songs have provided the soundtrack to endless Australian summers.

James Reyne is one of our finest singers and songwriters, responsible for iconic songs such as ‘Reckless’, ‘The Boys Light Up’, ‘Beautiful People’, ‘Lakeside’, ‘Daughters Of The Northern Coast’, ‘Fall Of Rome’, ‘Hammerhead’, ‘Motor’s Too Fast’ and ‘Slave’.

Distinctly Australian – as legendary critic Ed Nimmervoll noted, “His voice is as familiar to us as the taste of Vegemite, as essentially Australian” – James was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1996 and was honoured with the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2014.

James has had 19 Top 40 singles – including six Top 10 hits – and 11 Top 10 albums. And his songs have been covered by a range of artists, including Paul Kelly, John Farnham, Mick Thomas and Angie Hart.

James’ latest album, Toon Town Lullaby, is his 12th solo studio album.

