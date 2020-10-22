Melbourne Cup Carnival Fun

Melbourne Cup Carnival Fun
Video Extras
ArticlesGalleries
More
Back

James Reyne

James Reyne

One of Australia's finest singers and songwriters

His songs have provided the soundtrack to endless Australian summers.

James Reyne is one of our finest singers and songwriters, responsible for iconic songs such as ‘Reckless’, ‘The Boys Light Up’, ‘Beautiful People’, ‘Lakeside’, ‘Daughters Of The Northern Coast’, ‘Fall Of Rome’, ‘Hammerhead’, ‘Motor’s Too Fast’ and ‘Slave’.

Distinctly Australian – as legendary critic Ed Nimmervoll noted, “His voice is as familiar to us as the taste of Vegemite, as essentially Australian” – James was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1996 and was honoured with the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2014.

James has had 19 Top 40 singles – including six Top 10 hits – and 11 Top 10 albums. And his songs have been covered by a range of artists, including Paul Kelly, John Farnham, Mick Thomas and Angie Hart.

James’ latest album, Toon Town Lullaby, is his 12th solo studio album.

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.

World-famous Birdcage makes a glorious comeback
NEXT STORY

World-famous Birdcage makes a glorious comeback

Advertisement

Related Articles

World-famous Birdcage makes a glorious comeback

World-famous Birdcage makes a glorious comeback

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) today announced the Melbourne Cup Carnival’s iconic Birdcage enclosure will make its bold return after a two-year hiatus with a fresh design set.
Victoria Racing Club and Delta Goodrem combine for 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Victoria Racing Club and Delta Goodrem combine for 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Delta Goodrem an official VRC Ambassador for 2021
Paramount+ Stakes Day Entertainment

Paramount+ Stakes Day Entertainment

Client Liaison
Kennedy Oaks Day 2021 Entertainment

Kennedy Oaks Day 2021 Entertainment

Kate Ceberano
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2021 Entertainment

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2021 Entertainment

Moulin Rouge! The Musical