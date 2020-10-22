Hailed as one of the countries best live performers, it’s not suprising Illy won the ARIA for Best Australian Live Act in 2017. Unable to tour now due to current COVID restrictions, the energetic live performer has been locked down in Melbourne keeping himself busy - rebirthing his iconic Friday Flips series, as well as participating in triple j’s 24-hour Quaratune challenge in which he delivered instant classic ‘Parmas In June’.

Illy’s arist evolution is set to continue in 2020 as he puts the finishing touches on his forthcoming sixth LP, something he’s been working on since late 2017. With his progressive musicality and ability to seamlessly transition between genres, Illy continues to cement his place as one of Australia’s most innovative and respected artists.

