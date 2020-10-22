Momentum is a wonderful thing, and Gold Coast Country Music Star Casey Barnes is riding a 2-year wave of it that’s only getting stronger.

Casey Barnes has just released his latest album Town Of A Million Dreams on April 17th, a much-needed hiatus of hope and happiness amidst the global state of affairs. The album, a glorious injection of 10 superbly crafted tracks that meld slick country, pop and rock production with relatable lyrics, celebrated multiple chart debuts including; ARIA #1 Australian country charts, #2 Country charts, #4 Australian albums, #16 all albums and iTunes #1’s on the Country and All Genre album charts. Further to this Casey just picked up the prize gong of Artist of The Year at the 2020 Gold Coast Music Awards topping off an incredible start to the year.

Town Of A Million Dreams contains radio embraced smash hit Sparks Fly, which dropped and rocketed straight to #1 on the iTunes Country Charts, then enjoyed 7 consecutive weeks at #1 on The Music Network Country Radio Charts and has amassed over 1.5 million streams. His follow up radio single ‘We’re Good Together’ had no trouble holding #1 for multiple weeks consecutively.

2019 single A Little More jumped straight to #2 on the iTunes Country Chart with radio eating it up and Spotify playlists ‘Fresh Country’ (Cover), ‘New Music Friday AUS/NZ’ and ‘New Music Nashville’ pushing the single past one million streams. The album is Casey’s first release since signing to Michael Chuggs’ management and label Chugg Music.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the 9-date album tour which kicks off in September this year, after being postponed from the original April dates. Casey is staying connected to his fans with weekly online live streamed performances, that regularly reach 75K + country music fans. His online album launch concert had 22, 000 unique viewers and over 650 watched the whole performance.

Casey had an impressive 2019 too, as he filled his calendar with tours and festivals, including multiple USA stadium outings in Kansas City and South Dakota with opening performances at the Professional Bull Riding World Finals in Las Vegas. His reputation of delivering an electric and relentlessly entertaining live performance resulted in Casey taking out the People’s Choice Award at the Groundwater Festival, after receiving double the votes to second place.

His 2018 album The Good Life received similar success to Town Of A Million Dreams after flying out the gates and debuting at #1 on the iTunes Country Album Chart, peaking at #2 on the ARIA Australian Country Album Chart. Radio welcomed album favourites The Way We Ride, Be Mine and Set Sail, with smash hit Ain’t Coming Home racking up consecutive weeks at #1 on The Country Top 40 charts. Meanwhile Better Days became the #1 Most Downloaded to radio and amassed over 1.6 million streams.

Casey Barnes has over 8.62 million streams, 177, 500 monthly listeners, 45,000 followers, multiple Golden Guitar nominations, a Gold Coast Music Award, Independent Country Music Association Awards and is an unparalleled performer.

‘Town of A Million Dreams’ Out Now!

