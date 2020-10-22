Singer, Actor, Writer - Bonnie Anderson is a dynamic, versatile and creative Performing Artist. She won our hearts and stole the show at the age of 12 winning the first ever season of Australia’s Got Talent in 2007. With that captivating stage moment Bonnie’s career opened up to provide a string of career highlights that have included her successful debut single ‘Raise the Bar’ released in 2013 and written by chart toppers DNA, followed by her first top 20 hit “Blackout” that went Platinum in 2014, and the following year releasing “Unbroken”.

She has performed with Olly Murs and rapper G-Eazy and charmed the UK in 2019 performing live on Britain’s Got Talent – The Champions. That same year she released “Sorry”, her first single in 3 years.

In 2018 Bonnie joined the cast of Neighbours playing the role of Bea Nilsson and was nominated most popular new talent at the Australian Logie Awards. Her 3 years on the show and screen presence have also contributed to Bonnie becoming a popular media personality and she has made numerous guest appearances across TV and radio. In 2020 she won Network Ten’s top rating entertainment show ‘Masked Singer’.

With an album in planning she has plenty to share, say and sing as her journey continues. Bonnie stands proud as a confident and creative performer who is truly multiplatform.

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.