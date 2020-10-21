An Epic Entertainment Line-Up Is Heading Your Way

The Victoria Racing Club announcing an impressive field of local chart-toppers broadcast into living rooms right here on 10, with extended performances available on 10 Play.

The performances, pre-recorded in iconic locations across Australia in the lead up to Cup Week, kick off on AAMI Victoria Derby Day with former Australian Crawl front man and rock royalty James Reyne.

The singer-songwriter has just released his 12th solo studio album, but it will be his 80s cult classic, Motor’s Too Fast, that will have audiences singing along.

The AAMI Victoria Derby Day line-up will also feature multiple ARIA-winning genre defying artist, ILLY, performing his energetic hit anthem, Then What, from Brisbane.

On Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, multiple ARIA award-winner and multiplatinum singer/songwriter Delta Goodrem, will sing her aptly named latest track, Solid Gold. The big day will also showcase alt-rock band The Rubens performing their nostalgic new single Time of My Life from the picturesque Sydney Harbour.

Prior to the running of the 2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup, Pete Murray will lead a celebratory moment marking the 160-year-old journey of our greatest race performing his original song, Found My Place, from Byron Bay.

The Masked Singer Australia winner and Neighbours star, Bonnie Anderson, will then have the honour of singing the Australian National Anthem live from Flemington Racecourse. Jon Stevens and his band, including an eight-piece string section, will also feature from Flemington Racecourse, belting out the anthemic Never Tear Us Apart by INXS.

Kennedy Oaks Day sees the operatic talents of songstress Kate Miller-Heidke and 2020 ARIA Award Nominee, contemporary country rocker Casey Barnes, delighting viewers.

The Carnival reaches its crescendo on Seppelt Wines Stakes Day with Sydney-born, LA raised global sensation, Sam Fischer, who will connect with Australia from across the globe performing his smash hit track with over 250 million worldwide streams, This City, from Los Angeles.

Closing out the stellar entertainment line-up, Bonnie Anderson will return to perform on the final day of racing.

In a year like no other, everybody has a ticket to the Cup as the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival is reimagined right here on 10.

It all begins with AAMI Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, 31 October, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, 3 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 5 November and Seppelt Wines Stakes Day on Saturday, 7 November, live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play.

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.