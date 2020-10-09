What to Wear - Stakes Day

Stakes Day, the fourth and final day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, is the most relaxed day of the carnival when it comes to fashion. It’s all about fun and embracing Spring. It’s also known as Family Day.

On this relaxed day always keep in mind the VRC rules but find a balance between traditional and youthful fun. There is no need to go overboard with embellishments.

Free-flowing dresses and loose tailoring is order of the day. Unstructured dresses with a softer silhouette are good choices. Straw hats in fedora and wide brimmed styles and boaters will add to this look.

For shoes, think wedges or chic flats. Even with the relaxed nature of the day, sneakers are still a no-no.

And if you have a family, it’s a great opportunity to coordinate your attire so you can all look stylish together.

There is no need to be too serious with your fashion choices. Think young, carefree and fun. Inject your own personality into your ensemble.

Men should go with an alternative look, think a navy jacket and tan/cream pants.