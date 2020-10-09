What to Wear - Melbourne Cup Day

The big day is all about being glamourous. Colour, head-turning outfits and fantastic fascinators. The Lexus Melbourne Cup is the biggest race day in Australia and one the most prestigious racing events in the world. Make sure you dress to impress.

Be creative and bold. This is the day to shine and stop the nation with your look. There will be many fabulous dresses and fascinators, you need to stand out from all the others. When it comes to fascinators, it's best to follow the rule of three – base, plus feathers or flowers, plus one other flourish.

Have fun with your outfit but always keep in mind the VRC’s dress codes.

The VRC rules for men across all days of the Carnival is that they are required to wear a suit of tailored slacks (tailored chinos are acceptable), sports coat or blazer, plus tie and dress shoes. For the ladies, the VRC’s requirements are they are expected to maintain a suitable standard of racewear attire. Overseas visitors are welcome to wear the formal national dress of their country. All racegoers are to dress comfortably, as stylish as suits your individual tastes, and in a way that lets you express your own sense of style.

Celebrity stylist Lana Wilkinson’s tip is “It’s all about feeling confident and feeling great within yourself. Own who you are and what you’re wearing.”

Men, don’t just grab your business suit or the one you wear to weddings. Look at a linen or wool-linen suit. You still want to look good, but it is a long day at the racecourse, so you want to be comfortable as well. Go with lighter colours. Think about separates to break it up. Be brave in your choice of shirt.