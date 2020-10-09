What Does Fashion Have To Do with Horse Racing?

Fashion has always been an integral part of horse racing. It's a chance for people to dress up in their finest. A chance to showcase yourself to the world.

Weddings are the typical events where people can dress up and show a different side of themselves, but there's no guarantee when the invitation will arrive in the mail. With the Melbourne Cup Carnival and other horseracing events around Australia, you know there will be an opportunity each year to glam it up.

And with different themes for different races, it’s the perfect excuse to buy new dresses and shoes to match. Fascinators are not an everyday piece of headwear, so this is a chance to go all-out.

Ever since the Melbourne Cup was first run in 1861, ladies fashion choices have piqued the interest of journalists and the general public alike. And the fashion has been evolving ever since.

The VRC launched ‘Fashions on the Field’ in 1962, and it has grown with each subsequent year. Now, it's not just for the ladies. Everyone can join in the experience and fun.

1965 saw English model Jean Shrimpton stun the crowds, but also shock some people with her fashion choices.

Since then, fashion choices, and acceptance, have become more daring and thrilling. But always respectful of the surroundings and atmosphere of the event. It also gives local designers a great opportunity to have their fashion seen by many eyes.

Men can be a bit more creative and adventurous with their suits and accessories, than in their everyday lives.

Whole families can enjoy the fun and fashion, either by coordinating or matching outfits.

With the Melbourne Cup Carnival happening in Spring, it's the perfect time to dress up and inject colour into the world and yourself after a cold Winter.