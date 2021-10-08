Tayla Damir announced as Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn Ambassador

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) and Myer are delighted to announce digital influencer Tayla Damir as the Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn® Ambassador for 2021.

As one of Australia’s most fashionable new faces, Tayla will showcase the inimitable style and fun of Cup Week.

She will join the judging panel for the Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn® Just for Fun categories alongside Nova’s national drive show co-host Joel Creasey and Studio 10 host Sarah Harris.

Originally hailing from Perth, Tayla relocated to Melbourne in 2020 where she lives with her fiancé, Richmond AFL premiership player Nathan Broad. Having known each other for years, the pair rekindled their romance in Flemington’s famous Birdcage Enclosure in 2019.

Tayla said she was thrilled to be partnering with the VRC as the 2021 Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn® Ambassador.

“I have such great memories of celebrating the prestigious Melbourne Cup Carnival both trackside at Flemington and back home in Perth with friends and family - it’s an honour to be part of such a special event,” she said.

“I encourage everyone from fashion lovers to families to join the celebrations and enter the digital competition as there really is a category for everyone.

“It’s an ideal opportunity to get dressed up, even if you’re staying at home, and celebrate the spirit of the Carnival.

“I’m really excited to be judging the Just for Fun categories this year. They provide the perfect opportunity to showcase a traditional racing look or use your imagination to create an outrageous costume that celebrates the fun of the Melbourne Cup Carnival. After all, a little bit of fun and laughter is exactly what we all need right now!”

VRC Executive General Manager Brand, Marketing and Communications Jo King said Tayla was an excellent choice to represent the Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn® competition.

“We are delighted to announce Tayla as the Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn ambassador for 2021. Tayla’s fun-loving personality and innate sense of style embody the energy of the Melbourne Cup Carnival,” Mrs King said.

”Tayla will inspire both racing fashion enthusiasts and a whole new segment of style setters including VRC members to get involved in this year’s digital competition. In her role as judge of our Just for Fun categories, Tayla will also encourage friends and families across the country to embrace the life and colour of Flemington.”

As part of the celebrity panel, Tayla will preside over three Just for Fun categories, Cup Week Casual, Cup Week Costumes and Family Ties. These categories are open to all Australians during the Melbourne Cup Carnival and are designed to bring the excitement of a day at the races to homes across the country.

Just for Fun category enthusiasts can submit Instagram entries between Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 30 October and MacKinnon Stakes Day on Saturday 6 November.

The winners will be announced on Stakes Day, with great prizes including TCL Entertainment packages and Myer gift cards up for grabs.

The headline Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn® National Men’s and Women’s categories are open for online entries from Sofitel Girls’ Day In on Saturday 11 September.

The Emerging Designer Award and Millinery Award are now open, with entries encouraged from up-and-coming designers and milliners until Sunday 10 October.

For more information or to enter, visit fashionsonyourfrontlawn.com.au.

Revel in Cup Week with the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast live and free on Network 10 and streamed on 10 Play.

Take a look at the Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar here.