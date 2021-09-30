Rob Mills – Fashion and Entertainment Host

Rob first burst onto television screens in 2003 as a finalist on the first series of Australian Idol, and his career skyrocketed with his single Ms. Vanity debuting at #6 on the Australian charts, reaching gold status.

Boasting an impressive resume in the musical theatre space, Rob has hit the stage for multiple big named productions including Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, Ghost, Grease, Legally Blonde, The Last Five Years, Into The Woods, Puffs and Hair. In 2015, Rob launched his cabaret show Rob Mills Is Surprisingly Good receiving a nomination for Best Cabaret at the Sydney Theatre Awards.

In 2017, Rob decided to tap into his on-screen acting abilities, landing a role on Australia’s longest running drama, Neighbours. Rob’s other television acting credits include Peter Allen Story: Not the Boy Next Door, Winners & Losers and Underbelly – Razor.

Not one to do things in halves, Rob had the nation asking “who are you?'” when he masked up as the Wolf on season one of 10’s smash-hit The Masked Singer Australia, finishing in second place.

Rob’s combination of irreverence and an innate ability to ad lib, has also seen him develop an impressive career as a television presenter and host. These include host of Young Talent Time in 2012, The Masked Singer - Behind The Scenes in 2020 and presenting all things entertainment and fashion in the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Rob lives in Melbourne, and is a proud Ambassador for Suzuki Australia, Australian Children’s Music Foundation and Supporter of Reach and RUOK day and a champion of good Mental Wellbeing.

Follow Rob on Twitter @RobMillsyMills and Instagram @robmillsymills

Get to know Rob Mills here.