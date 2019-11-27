Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion

Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion
Video Extras
The FunHistory
More
Back

Quiz: How Fashion has Evolved At The Races

Quiz: How Fashion has Evolved At The Races

Test your knowledge and see if you top the Best Dressed list

Start Quiz

Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format
NEXT STORY

Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format

Advertisement

Related Articles

Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format

Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format

The Victoria Racing Club VRC is proud to announce the 60th anniversary celebration of the iconic fashion event, Myer Fashions on the Field, which will make a glamorous return to Flemington for the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Cup Week Casual

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Cup Week Casual

It’s all about individuality and fun!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021- Cup Week Costumes

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021- Cup Week Costumes

From the silly to the sublime, this is the place to let your creativity shine!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Family Ties

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Family Ties

Get the whole family involved in the fashion fun!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Millinery Award

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Millinery Award

It's all about the headwear