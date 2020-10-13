New Just For Fun Categories Announced

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) and Myer are excited to announce new Just For Fun Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn categories which will be open to all Australians this Melbourne Cup Carnival.

New categories including Cup Week Costumes, Family Ties, Lounge in Style and Mad Hatters will ensure everyone can get into the Melbourne Cup Carnival spirit at home.

A star-studded line-up of expert judges including Myer Ambassador Kris Smith, comedian and Nova’s national drive show co-host Joel Creasey and top trainer and VRC Ambassador Gai Waterhouse will judge Instagram entries submitted on AAMI Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 31 October, Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday 3 November and Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 5 November.

Winners will be announced on Seppelt Wines Stakes Day on Saturday 7 November, with prizes including TCL entertainment packages, Antler Luggage and Myer gift vouchers worth almost $40,000 up for grabs.

VRC Executive General Manager Customer Engagement Caroline Ralphsmith said the club was excited to introduce the fun new categories.

“The colour and movement of the Melbourne Cup Carnival is world-renowned, and we hope all Australians embrace their sense of creativity and let loose in these new categories,” Ms Ralphsmith said.

“Whether you take inspiration from the horses, jockeys or something else synonymous with Flemington Racecourse like the roses, we want to see your most imaginative looks!”

Cup Week Costumes is where you can let your imagination run wild. Be it fancy dress or your most elaborate racing inspired look, this is the category to let loose.

Family Ties encourages the whole family, including pets, to put their best-dressed foot forward.

Lounge in Style is for those who are ready to take off the trackies and put on something fit for a chic garden party.

And Mad Hatters invites everyone to have some DIY fun with headwear. If it goes on your head,

we want to see it! The more creative, show-stopping and outrageous, the better.

To enter the Just For Fun Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn categories simply upload a photo to your public Instagram page, tagging @FlemingtonVRC #cupweekfashion plus the relevant category hashtag.

Just For Fun entries open on AAMI Victoria Derby Day at 9.00am and close on Kennedy Oaks Day at 11.59pm. You can enter as many times as you like.

Entries will be judged against criteria including interpretation of the theme, sense of fun, style, creativity and originality.

The Myer Fashions on Your Front Lawn National Men’s and Women’s categories are now open, with entries closing in the Australian Capital Territory, Northern Territory, South Australia, Tasmania and Western Australia on 10 October and in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria on 17 October.

The Emerging Designer Award and Millinery Award are also now open, with entries encouraged from developing designers and milliners until Tuesday 13 October 2020.

The 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival begins with AAMI Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 31 October followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday 3 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 5 November and Seppelt Wines Stakes Day on Saturday 7 November.

@FlemingtonVRC @Myer

#cupweekfashion#cupweekcostumes #familyties #loungeinstyle #madhatters

Everybody has a ticket to Cup Week with the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast live and free on Network 10 and streamed on 10 Play.