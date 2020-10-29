Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn - Women’s Racewear

National Competition

The Melbourne Cup Carnival fashion events have long stood at the pinnacle of Australia’s fashion calendar.

The competition will be conducted completely online, and this year will see opportunity like no other, as all entrants are invited to upload and submit up to four individual racewear outfits, through the duration of the competition.

A panel of high-profile professionals in the fashion industry will select the National Finalists, who will go on to compete during Cup Week for the coveted title of 2020 National Winner – Womens Racewear, to be announced live on air via our broadcast partner Network 10, on Kennedy Oaks Day, Thursday 5th November 2020.

Entries for the National competition will open on Sofitel Girls' Day In, Saturday 12th September 2020.

As always, there will be an incredible array of fabulous prizes to be won, including a Lexus UX250h 2WD Sports Luxury, Myer gift cards, TCL TV packages and more!

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.