Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn - Millinery Award

Silhouette and structure. Explosive colour and understated detail. No aspect of fashion embodies the opportunity for creativity and surprise, material and colour, whimsy and humour — even flashes of genius — quite like that seen in the best of millinery design and construction.

That’s why the 2020 Millinery Award is considered to be the crowning achievement for makers of Australia’s finest headwear, as they compete for the highly coveted award.

Along with helping to shape the future of millinery fashion and showcasing top talent on a national stage, it’s a chance for milliners to display their work and earn the kudos of their creative peers.

The Millinery competition will be a digital event, with entries open for submission from Monday 7th September 2020 and closing on Tuesday 13th October 2020. The winner will be selected from our expert panel of judges, to be announced during Cup Week.

As always, there will be an incredible array of fabulous prizes to be won, including Myer gift cards, TCL TV packages, luxury stays at Sofitel Melbourne on Collins and more!

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.