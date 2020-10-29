Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion

Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion
Video Extras
The FunHistory
More
Back

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn - Millinery Award

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn - Millinery Award

It's all about your headwear

Silhouette and structure. Explosive colour and understated detail. No aspect of fashion embodies the opportunity for creativity and surprise, material and colour, whimsy and humour — even flashes of genius — quite like that seen in the best of millinery design and construction.

That’s why the 2020 Millinery Award is considered to be the crowning achievement for makers of Australia’s finest headwear, as they compete for the highly coveted award.

Along with helping to shape the future of millinery fashion and showcasing top talent on a national stage, it’s a chance for milliners to display their work and earn the kudos of their creative peers.

The Millinery competition will be a digital event, with entries open for submission from Monday 7th September 2020 and closing on Tuesday 13th October 2020. The winner will be selected from our expert panel of judges, to be announced during Cup Week.

As always, there will be an incredible array of fabulous prizes to be won, including Myer gift cards, TCL TV packages, luxury stays at Sofitel Melbourne on Collins and more!

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.

Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format
NEXT STORY

Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format

Advertisement

Related Articles

Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format

Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format

The Victoria Racing Club VRC is proud to announce the 60th anniversary celebration of the iconic fashion event, Myer Fashions on the Field, which will make a glamorous return to Flemington for the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Cup Week Casual

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Cup Week Casual

It’s all about individuality and fun!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021- Cup Week Costumes

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021- Cup Week Costumes

From the silly to the sublime, this is the place to let your creativity shine!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Family Ties

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Family Ties

Get the whole family involved in the fashion fun!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Millinery Award

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Millinery Award

It's all about the headwear