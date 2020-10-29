Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn - Mad Hatters

If it can go on your head, then you’re in it to win it! It’s all about having some DIY fun with headwear – the more creative, show-stopping and outrageous, the better!

The competition will run during Cup Week commencing on AAMI Victoria Derby Day, Saturday 31st October with the winner being announced on Seppelt Wines Stakes Day, Saturday 7th November 2020.

Enter as a group, duo, trio or individually for your chance to win some great prizes.

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.