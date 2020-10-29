Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn - Emerging Designer Award

Excellence in fashion can only thrive when new ideas are released into the world, and old traditions are challenged.

The Emerging Designer Award aims to encourage outstanding design talent and excellence within the Australian fashion industry by uncovering the emerging designers who have something new to say. For such forward-thinking designers, especially for many who recently embarked on a new career, the chance to showcase their creations is both thrilling and invaluable.

This year we’ve transformed and broadened the entire competition, in a new and modernised fully-digital submission format that will showcase the rising stars of Australian fashion. To ensure the widest possible exposure for such fresh thinking, the winner will receive a feature in Vogue Magazine.

The Emerging Designer Award competition will take place online, with entries to be submitted from Monday 7th September and closing on Tuesday 13th October 2020. The winner will be selected by our industry professional panel of judges, and announced on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, Tuesday 3rd November 2020.

The winner will receive a full page advertorial in the February 2021 issue of Vogue Australia. There is also an incredible array of fabulous prizes to be won, including Myer gift cards, TCL TV packages and more!

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.