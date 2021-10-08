Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion

Myer Fashions On Your Front Lawn Closes Soon

Don't be fashionably late.

There’s just over a week left until the Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn® competition ends for another year. This is your chance to showcase your Cup Week racewear outfits and with the national winner of the women’s and men’s categories each taking home a brand new Lexus UX250h 2WD Sports Luxury, this is an opportunity too good to miss.

The women’s and men’s racewear competition ends on:

Saturday 9 October at 3pm (AEST) for ACT, NT, SA, TAS & WA Saturday 16 October at 3pm (AEST) for QLD, NSW & VIC

We look forward to seeing you embrace and celebrate the joy of dressing up and can’t wait to see your stylish entries.

For more information or to enter, visit fashionsonyourfrontlawn.com.au.

Take a look at the Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar here.

The Victoria Racing Club VRC is proud to announce the 60th anniversary celebration of the iconic fashion event, Myer Fashions on the Field, which will make a glamorous return to Flemington for the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
It’s all about individuality and fun!
From the silly to the sublime, this is the place to let your creativity shine!
Get the whole family involved in the fashion fun!
It's all about the headwear