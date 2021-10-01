Glamorous spirit of Flemington set to raise the fashion stakes as Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn® returns

After incredible nationwide engagement in 2020, the Victoria Racing Club (VRC) and Myer are thrilled to announce the return of Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn® for 2021. The major digital fashion and style event will be open to all Australian residents and is set to bring the glamorous spirit of Flemington to homes right across the country. The national competition will again augment the traditional Myer Fashions on the Field format, now in its 59th year, with photo-based submissions judged state by state ahead of the national final broadcast live on Network 10 on Kennedy Oaks Day.

Categories

New for 2021, a wildcard on-course component for the National Women’s and Menswear Competitions will be introduced. Dedicated style spotters at Flemington will select and photograph the best dressed male and female attendees across Penfolds Victoria Derby Day and Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, with judges choosing one male and female wildcard winner who then gains direct entry into the national final. The country’s best-dressed race-goers will share in a suite of fabulous prizes worth more than $200,000, with the National Women’s and Men’s Competition winners each receiving a brand new Lexus UX250h 2WD Sports Luxury vehicle.

Other Myer Fashions on Your Front Lawn® categories will include the renowned Millinery and Emerging Designer Awards, plus the family friendly Just for Fun categories will be back during Cup Week. Entries to each category will be judged on their style, originality and attention to detail by a star-studded panel including Myer Ambassador Kris Smith, Lexus Ambassador Kate Waterhouse, Network 10’s Carrie Bickmore OBE, Sarah Harris and Jock Zonfrillo, VRC Ambassador Crystal Kimber and lauded milliner Stephen Jones OBE.

VRC Chief Executive Officer Steve Rosich said the club was overwhelmed by the positive response to the digital format launched in 2020.

“The calibre and scale of entries in the Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn competition last year were exceptional, from our dedicated Fashions on the Field devotees to a brand-new segment of style setters,” Mr Rosich said.

“In 2021 the VRC want to encourage fashion lovers everywhere, including our valued VRC members, to join us in celebrating the excitement and glamour of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, no matter their look or location.”

How To Enter

Entry is open to all Australian racing and style enthusiasts, who are invited to upload three photos of their most eye-catching race wear look at fashionsonyourfrontlawn.com.au. Participants are also encouraged to share their entry on social media platforms, tagging @FlemingtonVRC and #cupweekfashion. Online entries are open from Sofitel Girls’ Day Out on Saturday 11 September.

Prizes

The 2021 Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn® competition offers one of Australia’s richest prize pools, with the Women’s and Men’s Racewear National Final winners each receiving more than $100,000 in prizes. This includes a brand-new Lexus UX250H 2WD Sports Luxury valued at $70,657, an Omega watch from Kennedy, a money can’t buy 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival experience including return flights and four nights’ accommodation for two at Sofitel Melbourne On Collins, a Myer gift card and TCL Entertainment package.

This year the VRC’s Principal Partner Lexus will show their support for the future of Australian fashion and sustainable innovation through the Emerging Designer Award, judged by a panel including Lexus Australia Ambassador and MasterChef Australia & Celebrity MasterChef Australia Judge Melissa Leong. The Emerging Designer Award and Millinery Award are open to enter from 1 September, with entries encouraged from up-and-coming designers and milliners until Sunday 10 October 2021.

Just For Fun

To round out the iconic competition, three Just For Fun categories - Family Ties, Cup Week Costumes and Cup Week Casual – will allow everyone to revel in the joyful spirit the Melbourne Cup Carnival, with entries open between Saturday 30 October and Saturday 6 November. Just For Fun entries will be judged by a celebrity panel including comedian and presenter, Nova’s Joel Creasey, with the winners announced on Mackinnon Stakes Day on Saturday 6 November and prizes including TCL Entertainment packages and Myer gift cards up for grabs.

The 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival begins with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 30 October followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday 2 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 4 November and Mackinnon Stakes Day on Saturday 6 November.

Take a look at the Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar here.

Revel in Cup Week with the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast live and free on Network 10 and streamed on 10 Play.

Find more information here.