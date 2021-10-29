Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Women’s Racewear

Put your most fashionable foot forward.

Our celebrated Melbourne Cup Carnival fashion competition is an iconic fixture of Australia's fashion calendar and a beloved celebration of fashion and racing.

Once again the Women's Racewear competition will be conducted online, offering our dedicated fashion lovers the opportunity to get dressed up and showcase their racing style.

In an all-new addition to the competition, there will also be an opportunity for one lucky female to be 'style spotted' on course at Flemington Racecourse during Cup Week and given a wildcard entry directly into the National Final.

The winners will receive their share in over $100,000 worth of prizes with the winner driving away in a brand new Lexus UX250h 2WD Sports Luxury valued at $70,657.

2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.