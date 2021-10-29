Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Millinery Award

Shaping the future of millinery fashion.

Showcasing silhouette and structure, explosive colour and exquisite detail, nothing embodies the celebration of fashion and racing quite like millinery design and construction.

The Melbourne Cup Carnival’s renowned Millinery Award has long been considered to be the crowning achievement for makers of Australia's finest headwear.

It's an exciting opportunity to exhibit the design and technical prowess of our most talented headwear creators and one not to be missed.

2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.