Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion

Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion
Video Extras
The FunHistory
More
Back

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Men’s Racewear

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Men’s Racewear

Get involved in all the fun in 2021

Stand out on the national stage.

Our iconic Melbourne Cup Carnival fashion competition has long stood at the pinnacle of Australia's fashion calendar over a historic 59 years.

The Men's Racewear competition will again be conducted online, and for a second year will culminate in a National Competition offering men around Australia the opportunity to showcase their style on a national stage.

There will also be an opportunity for one lucky male to be 'style spotted' on course at Flemington Racecourse during Cup Week and given an all-new wildcard entry into the National Final.

The winners will receive their share in over $100,000 worth of prizes with the winner driving away in a brand new Lexus UX250h 2WD Sports Luxury valued at $70,657.

2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.

Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format
NEXT STORY

Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format

Advertisement

Related Articles

Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format

Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format

The Victoria Racing Club VRC is proud to announce the 60th anniversary celebration of the iconic fashion event, Myer Fashions on the Field, which will make a glamorous return to Flemington for the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Cup Week Casual

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Cup Week Casual

It’s all about individuality and fun!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021- Cup Week Costumes

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021- Cup Week Costumes

From the silly to the sublime, this is the place to let your creativity shine!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Family Ties

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Family Ties

Get the whole family involved in the fashion fun!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Millinery Award

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Millinery Award

It's all about the headwear