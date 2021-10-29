Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Men’s Racewear

Stand out on the national stage.

Our iconic Melbourne Cup Carnival fashion competition has long stood at the pinnacle of Australia's fashion calendar over a historic 59 years.

The Men's Racewear competition will again be conducted online, and for a second year will culminate in a National Competition offering men around Australia the opportunity to showcase their style on a national stage.

There will also be an opportunity for one lucky male to be 'style spotted' on course at Flemington Racecourse during Cup Week and given an all-new wildcard entry into the National Final.

The winners will receive their share in over $100,000 worth of prizes with the winner driving away in a brand new Lexus UX250h 2WD Sports Luxury valued at $70,657.

2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.