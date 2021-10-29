Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Cup Week Casual

Dress up (or down) to celebrate Cup Week!

This is your chance to flaunt your personal style and expression! Ditch the traditional racewear rules and show us how you prefer to look and feel during the Melbourne Cup Carnival. It’s all about individuality and fun!

Entrants from anywhere in Australia are invited to upload and submit a photo during Cup Week. Enter as an individual, a duo or make it a group affair for your chance to win some amazing prizes.

2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.