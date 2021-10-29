Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Cup Week Casual

It’s all about individuality and fun!

Dress up (or down) to celebrate Cup Week!

This is your chance to flaunt your personal style and expression! Ditch the traditional racewear rules and show us how you prefer to look and feel during the Melbourne Cup Carnival. It’s all about individuality and fun!

Entrants from anywhere in Australia are invited to upload and submit a photo during Cup Week. Enter as an individual, a duo or make it a group affair for your chance to win some amazing prizes.

2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.

Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format
The Victoria Racing Club VRC is proud to announce the 60th anniversary celebration of the iconic fashion event, Myer Fashions on the Field, which will make a glamorous return to Flemington for the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021- Cup Week Costumes

From the silly to the sublime, this is the place to let your creativity shine!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Family Ties

Get the whole family involved in the fashion fun!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Millinery Award

It's all about the headwear
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Emerging Designer Award

Get behind and support your favourite local designer