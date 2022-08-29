Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format

As the VRC prepares to welcome racegoers back to fabulous Flemington for Cup Week, this year the VRC has unveiled a new chapter of Myer Fashions on the Field, with the new change set to delight all racegoers.

In 2022, the major Women’s and Men’s Racewear competitions will transform to become the Best Dressed and Best Suited Awards, with all genders encouraged to enter either category based on their unique personal style. This update is set to invigorate the time-honoured competition while increasing inclusivity and reach.

Melbourne Cup Carnival: Women's Fashion

Melbourne Cup Carnival: Men's Fashion

VRC Chairman Neil Wilson said the club was proud to be making this important change in a milestone year for the competition.

“In celebration of Myer Fashions on the Field’s 60th anniversary and its return to Flemington, we are ensuring that our fashion story drives equality, inclusion and individuality as we set course for the next 60 years.”

“We proudly embrace the notion that fashion, and style are an expression of individual creativity and believe this should be reflected in the international event.”

The digital entry mechanism will remain, allowing every racing and style enthusiast across the country to join the competition with ease, no matter their location. Those keen to enter will be invited to upload three photos of their most eye-catching race wear look.

In addition, there will be the opportunity for racegoers to enter in-person at Flemington across the four days of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

“We are pleased to be welcoming crowds back to the Melbourne Cup Carnival in 2022 to enjoy the fashion spectacle that Myer Fashions on the Field continues to deliver, while maintaining the incredibly popular digital component of the competition, broadening reach and inclusion,” Mr Wilson added.

This year’s competition will also see it open to New Zealand residents. For the first time, a finalist in both the major Best Dressed and Best Suited categories will be selected and have the chance to represent New Zealand in the Myer Fashions on the Field National Final.

Digital entries for the 2022 Myer Fashions on the Field event open for Australian and New Zealand entrants on Thursday 1st September, while racing and fashion enthusiasts who attend Flemington across the Melbourne Cup Carnival can once again enter the competition on track at a dedicated registration site.

Dedicated style spotters at Flemington will also be encouraging the most stylish on track to enter. A Best Dressed and Best Suited racewear winner will be selected on Penfolds Victoria Derby Day, Lexus Melbourne Cup Day and Kennedy Oaks Day. These entrants will go straight into the national final alongside a number of Australian states and territories and New Zealand finalists with the overall winners announced live in the afternoon of Kennedy Oaks Day, Thursday 3 November.

Winners and finalists of Myer Fashions on the Field will share in an amazing suite of prizes from Myer, Kennedy Watches & Jewellery, TCL and Sofitel Melbourne On Collins. The VRC’s Principal Partner Lexus also continues to show their incredible support of the competition, with the overall winners of the Best Dressed and Best Suited categories each receiving a brand-new Lexus UX 200 2WD Luxury vehicle.

The hugely popular family competition will also make a return in 2022, this year as live on-track events on VRC Champions Stakes Day. Categories include the Alpha Edit, for teens of all genders aged 14-18, and the Family Competition, requiring a minimum of two family members for entry. There will be on track registrations, heats and finals on VRC Champion Stakes Day, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of Cup Week.

The prestigious Emerging Designer and Millinery Award will remain and return to Flemington as an important component of the Myer Fashions on the Field programme. Entry to these creative-led categories will open on Thursday 1 September with national winners announced on track during Cup Week.

The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival begins with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 29 October followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday 1 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 3 November and VRC Champions Stakes Day on Saturday 5 November.

