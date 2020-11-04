Myer Fashions on the Field History

In 1962, the Victoria Racing Club founded Fashions on the Field at Flemington and over the decades it has become an iconic fixture of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

A continuing partnership with Myer and the evolution of the competition has established Myer Fashions on the Field as Australia’s largest and most prestigious outdoor fashion event.

During its colourful history, Myer Fashions on the Field has undergone several transformations and in 2018, the competition entered the digital age, with a photo-based competition for interstate contestants.

As the home of the Myer Fashions on the Field, Australia’s most stylish contestants will be showcased and celebrated here as a source of inspiration for racewear enthusiasts worldwide.

In 2020, even when everything all around us undergoes change, we can still hold on to our traditions.

