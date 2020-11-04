Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion

Myer Fashions on the Field History

The evolving iconic fashion fixture of the Melbourne Cup Carnival

In 1962, the Victoria Racing Club founded Fashions on the Field at Flemington and over the decades it has become an iconic fixture of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

A continuing partnership with Myer and the evolution of the competition has established Myer Fashions on the Field as Australia’s largest and most prestigious outdoor fashion event.

During its colourful history, Myer Fashions on the Field has undergone several transformations and in 2018, the competition entered the digital age, with a photo-based competition for interstate contestants.

As the home of the Myer Fashions on the Field, Australia’s most stylish contestants will be showcased and celebrated here as a source of inspiration for racewear enthusiasts worldwide.

In 2020, even when everything all around us undergoes change, we can still hold on to our traditions.

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.

The Victoria Racing Club VRC is proud to announce the 60th anniversary celebration of the iconic fashion event, Myer Fashions on the Field, which will make a glamorous return to Flemington for the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Cup Week Casual

It’s all about individuality and fun!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021- Cup Week Costumes

From the silly to the sublime, this is the place to let your creativity shine!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Family Ties

Get the whole family involved in the fashion fun!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Millinery Award

It's all about the headwear