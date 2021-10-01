Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion 2021

The Melbourne Cup Carnival is one of the leading sporting events in the world, and now, more than ever, Australia needs something to celebrate.

It’s about the people and that awesome Aussie spirit, the racing and of course the fashion. The Melbourne Cup Carnival has long stood as the pinnacle of Australian fashion.

So, don your Melbourne Cup best and your finest fascinator and embrace all the excitement, beauty and style that the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival has to offer.



Take a walk down memory lane and reminisce on 100 years of Melbourne Cup Carnival fashion, marvel at the many fashion innovations and take a look at how fashion has changed over the years.

Prepare your wardrobe for the festivities with the ultimate fashion guide from what to wear on Derby Day to fashion dos and don'ts.

Flick through the top looks in the Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion galleries and put your fashion brain to the test with a quiz or two.

Fashion Hosts

Bringing the glitz and the glamour this year are Rob Mills and 10 News First’s Kate Freebairn covering all things fashion and entertainment, including the Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn competition. Joining them is presenter Natalie Hunter who also has the privilege of presenting the winning trophies.

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn®

Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion isn't complete without the Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn® competition which is back for 2021. The national competition will again augment the traditional Myer Fashions on the Field format which is now in its 59th year.

Refresh your memory and take a look at last years winning man and woman.

