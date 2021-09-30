Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion

Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion
Kate Freebairn – Fashion and Entertainment Co-Host

Kate Freebairn is the Weather Presenter for 10 News First in both Melbourne and Adelaide.

Born and bred in Adelaide, Kate followed a career in the media after completing a journalism degree at the University of South Australia.

Her first role was a regional posting in Broken Hill in 2006, working as a news presenter and video journalist. A year later, Kate joined Adelaide’s 10 News First team as a news reporter and travelled far and wide across the state as 10’s environment reporter.

In 2013, Kate took on the Weather Presenter role for 10 News First Adelaide, reporting live weather segments from the field, following training with the Bureau of Meteorology in Melbourne.

Kate relocated to Melbourne in September 2019, where she now presents weather for 10 News First in both Melbourne and Adelaide, bringing viewers their nightly weather forecast every weeknight at 5pm.

A familiar face to audiences right across Australia, Kate has presented live weather reports for 10 News First’s national weekend service as well as Studio 10.

A lover of all the fun and fashion around horse racing, Kate spent two years as the ambassador for Racing SA’s Fashion at the Races.

Kate is renowned for her warmth, both on-and-off-screen. She works with two charities close to her heart as an ambassador for Variety – the Children’s Charity, supporting children who are sick, disadvantaged or have special needs, and the Jodi Lee Foundation, for bowel cancer prevention.

With a keen interest in photography, fashion and design, Kate loves exploring new places and has travelled extensively around the world, from Turkey to Greece, Italy to Israel, and many places in between.

Follow Kate on Twitter @katefreebairn and Instagram @katefreebairn

Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format
Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format

The Victoria Racing Club VRC is proud to announce the 60th anniversary celebration of the iconic fashion event, Myer Fashions on the Field, which will make a glamorous return to Flemington for the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Cup Week Casual

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Cup Week Casual

It’s all about individuality and fun!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021- Cup Week Costumes

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021- Cup Week Costumes

From the silly to the sublime, this is the place to let your creativity shine!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Family Ties

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Family Ties

Get the whole family involved in the fashion fun!
Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Millinery Award

Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn 2021 - Millinery Award

It's all about the headwear