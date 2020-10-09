From Flemington To Your Front Lawn

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) and Myer are excited to announce this year’s iconic fashions competition will continue as a digital event, with residents of all Australian states and territories invited to compete in Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn.

Beautifully dressed contestants from Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia, the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory are encouraged to enter the photo-based competition via a new dedicated website from Sofitel Girls’ Day In on Saturday 12 September.

A star-studded line-up of expert judges including Network 10’s Carrie Bickmore, Myer Designer Dom Bagnato and VRC Ambassador Elliot Garnaut will select the top male and female contestant in each state and territory, with the Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn National Finalists announced in mid-October ahead of the final on Kennedy Oaks Day, Thursday 5 November.

It is the first year men can enter the interstate competition. It is also the first year the VRC and Myer have opened up the national competition to residents of the Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory, making it a truly national competition.

VRC Executive General Manager Customer Engagement Caroline Ralphsmith said the club was excited to expand the iconic competition online.

“We believe that during what has been a very tough year, the Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn competition will be a welcome distraction for many Australians,” Ms Ralphsmith said.

“I know a lot of our dedicated fashions on the field lovers will be delighted we are continuing with the competition, despite the challenges we all continue to face this year.”

Ms Ralphsmith said the club still hopes to be able to welcome some racegoers to Flemington, but going online ensures the competition, now in its 58th year, will go on.

“Myer Fashions on the Field is Australia’s most prestigious outdoor fashion event and we are committed to the physical competition long term. But, with the current restrictions and not being able to gather at Flemington Racecourse in the way that we are used to, these changes will ensure the competition still goes ahead online, ably supported by our broadcast partners.

“We are also excited to be introducing some new fashions categories that are right for the moment, to get everyone from the fashion forward to the sustainable shopper into the Melbourne Cup Carnival spirit, which we look forward to announcing soon!”

To enter Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn contestants are asked to upload three photos to provide judges with an overview of their entire outfit, attention to detail and accessories. Participants are also encouraged to share their entry on social media platforms tagging @FlemingtonVRC and @cupweekfashion.

The Emerging Designer Award and Millinery Award are also now open, with entries encouraged from developing designers and milliners until Tuesday 13 October 2020.

The 2020 Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn competition offers one of Australia’s richest prize pools, with the Women’s and Men’s Racewear National Final winner receiving more than $80,000 in prizes each. This includes a brand new Lexus UX250h 2WD Sports Luxury + EP valued at $70,070, a money can’t buy 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival experience including return flights, four nights’ accommodation for two at Sofitel Melbourne On Collins and dining in The Club Stand’s premium restaurant The Byerley on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, a Myer gift card, TCL Entertainment package and Antler Luggage voucher.

The 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival begins with AAMI Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 31 October followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday 3 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 5 November and Seppelt Wines Stakes Day on Saturday 7 November.

Everybody has a ticket to Cup Week with the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast live and free on Network 10 and streamed on 10 Play.

@FlemingtonVRC @Myer #cupweekfashion #MelbCupCarnival