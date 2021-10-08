Emma and Tom Hawkins Saddle Up For Melbourne Cup Carnival Family Ambassador Role

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) is delighted to announce Geelong Football Club superstar Tom Hawkins and his wife Emma as the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival Family Ambassadors.

Emma and Tom grew up on farms in the Southern Riverina and since marrying have again embraced the country lifestyle, including horse riding with their daughters Arabella and Primrose on their farm near Geelong.

As part of their role the young family will showcase how to celebrate the fun of Cup Week, including the carnival’s traditional family day MacKinnon Stakes Day, from anywhere in Australia.

“Ever since we were teenagers Tom and I have always looked forward to the Melbourne Cup Carnival. Our favourite day is Mackinnon Stakes Day, and we’re delighted to introduce Arabella and Primrose to the much-loved family focused race day,” Emma said.

“We can’t wait to be a part of the celebrations this year and encourage other families to get involved, whether it’s learning about how racehorses are lovingly looked after or embracing the Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn Just For Fun categories. Cup Week really has something for everyone to enjoy!

“We can’t wait to form new Flemington memories with Belle and Mimi - and enjoy a chicken sandwich or two!”

Tom said he was looking forward to the switch from AFL to spring racing.

“The Melbourne Cup Carnival kicks off at the perfect time for us, post footy it’s our favourite major event and it manages to unite people from all walks of life to celebrate equine athletes, brave jockeys, great food and entertainment,” Tom said.

“After another rough year for so many, I can’t wait to gather with my family and friends to support the state’s emergence from lockdown and hopefully to back a winner or two.”

VRC Executive General Manager Brand, Marketing and Communications Jo King said the club was pleased to have longstanding VRC members Emma and Tom join the VRC’s stable of ambassadors for 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

“The Hawkins family epitomise everything that Melbourne Cup Carnival is about - sport, tradition, style and a love of horses. Emma, Tom and their girls will undoubtedly inspire Victorians to celebrate Cup Week and encourage everyone to join in. We want this year to be a whole family affair, with guests of all ages joining in on the fun to celebrate the incredible talent and festivities we have lined up,” Mrs King said.

The 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival launches with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 30 October, Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday 2 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 4 November and Mackinnon Stakes Day on Saturday 7 November.

Revel in Cup Week with the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast live and free on Network 10 and streamed on 10 Play.

Take a look at the Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar here.