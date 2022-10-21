2022 Myer Fashions on The Field Schedule

10 Play has you covered with a dedicated Myer Fashions On The Field LIVE stream so you don't miss any of the colour and competition.

Not only can you watch the below events on the Myer Fashions On The Field LIVE Stream on 10 Play, but check back to the Fashion Hub and watch On Demand at your leisure.

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day - Saturday, 29 October

Times (AEDT) Events 10:50-12:15 Style Spotting Commences - Registration Opens 12:20-12:25 Race One 12:25-12:50 Promenades Best Dressed + Best Suited 1:10-1:40 Best Dressed - Daily Preliminaries 1:50-2:00 Best Dressed - Daily Final 2:15-2:30 Emerging Designer Award 2:40-3:10 Best Suited - Daily Preliminaries 3:20-3:30 Best Suited - Daily Final

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day - Tuesday, 1 November

Times (AEDT) Events 9:00-10:30 Style Spotting Commences - Registration Opens 10:30-10:35 Race One 10:35-11:05 Promenades Best Dressed + Best Suited 11:20-11:50 Best Dressed - Daily Preliminaries 12:00-12:15 Best Dressed - Daily Final 12:25-12:45 Millinery Award 1:00-1:30 Best Suited - Daily Preliminaries 1:40-1:55 Best Suited - Daily Final 2:10-3:00 Pre-Cup Ceremony 3:00 Feature Race

Kennedy Oaks Day - Thursday, 3 November

Times (AEDT) Events 10:35-12:25 Style Spotting Commences - Registration Opens 12:25-12:55 Promenades Best Dressed + Best Suited 1:10-1:40 Best Dressed - Daily Preliminaries 1:55-2:10 Best Dressed - Daily Final 2:15-2:45 Best Suited - Daily Preliminaries 2:55-3:10 Best Suited - Daily Final 3:20-3:35 Grand Final - Best Dressed 3:35-3:50 Grand Final - Best Suited 5:10-5:15 Feature Race

TAB Champions Stakes Day - Saturday, 5 November

Times (AEDT) Events 11:05-12:40 Style Spotting Commences - Registration Opens 12:40-12:45 Race One 12:45-1:15 Promenades Family+Alpha Edit 1:30-1:50 Family Competition - Preliminaries 2:00-2:15 Family Competition - Final 2:30-2:50 Alpha Edit - Preliminaries 3:00-3:15 Alpha Edit - Final 5:10-5:15 Feature Race

Watch all the Action and Fashion of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, LIVE and free on 10 Play