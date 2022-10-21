2022 Myer Fashions on The Field Schedule

10 Play has you covered with a dedicated Myer Fashions On The Field LIVE stream so you don't miss any of the colour and competition.
Not only can you watch the below events on the Myer Fashions On The Field LIVE Stream on 10 Play, but check back to the Fashion Hub and watch On Demand at your leisure.
Penfolds Victoria Derby Day - Saturday, 29 October
|Times (AEDT)
|Events
|10:50-12:15
|Style Spotting Commences - Registration Opens
|12:20-12:25
|Race One
|12:25-12:50
|Promenades Best Dressed + Best Suited
|1:10-1:40
|Best Dressed - Daily Preliminaries
|1:50-2:00
|Best Dressed - Daily Final
|2:15-2:30
|Emerging Designer Award
|2:40-3:10
|Best Suited - Daily Preliminaries
|3:20-3:30
|Best Suited - Daily Final
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day - Tuesday, 1 November
|Times (AEDT)
|Events
|9:00-10:30
|Style Spotting Commences - Registration Opens
|10:30-10:35
|Race One
|10:35-11:05
|Promenades Best Dressed + Best Suited
|11:20-11:50
|Best Dressed - Daily Preliminaries
|12:00-12:15
|Best Dressed - Daily Final
|12:25-12:45
|Millinery Award
|1:00-1:30
|Best Suited - Daily Preliminaries
|1:40-1:55
|Best Suited - Daily Final
|2:10-3:00
|Pre-Cup Ceremony
|3:00
|Feature Race
Kennedy Oaks Day - Thursday, 3 November
|Times (AEDT)
|Events
|10:35-12:25
|Style Spotting Commences - Registration Opens
|12:25-12:55
|Promenades Best Dressed + Best Suited
|1:10-1:40
|Best Dressed - Daily Preliminaries
|1:55-2:10
|Best Dressed - Daily Final
|2:15-2:45
|Best Suited - Daily Preliminaries
|2:55-3:10
|Best Suited - Daily Final
|3:20-3:35
|Grand Final - Best Dressed
|3:35-3:50
|Grand Final - Best Suited
|5:10-5:15
|Feature Race
TAB Champions Stakes Day - Saturday, 5 November
|Times (AEDT)
|Events
|11:05-12:40
|Style Spotting Commences - Registration Opens
|12:40-12:45
|Race One
|12:45-1:15
|Promenades Family+Alpha Edit
|1:30-1:50
|Family Competition - Preliminaries
|2:00-2:15
|Family Competition - Final
|2:30-2:50
|Alpha Edit - Preliminaries
|3:00-3:15
|Alpha Edit - Final
|5:10-5:15
|Feature Race
Watch all the Action and Fashion of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, LIVE and free on 10 Play