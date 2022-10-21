Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion

Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion
2022 Myer Fashions on The Field Schedule

All the timings for Myer Fashions on The Field at the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival

10 Play has you covered with a dedicated Myer Fashions On The Field LIVE stream so you don't miss any of the colour and competition.

Not only can you watch the below events on the Myer Fashions On The Field LIVE Stream on 10 Play, but check back to the Fashion Hub and watch On Demand at your leisure.

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day - Saturday, 29 October

Times (AEDT) Events
10:50-12:15 Style Spotting Commences - Registration Opens
12:20-12:25 Race One
12:25-12:50 Promenades Best Dressed + Best Suited
1:10-1:40 Best Dressed - Daily Preliminaries
1:50-2:00 Best Dressed - Daily Final
2:15-2:30 Emerging Designer Award
2:40-3:10 Best Suited - Daily Preliminaries
3:20-3:30 Best Suited - Daily Final

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day - Tuesday, 1 November

Times (AEDT) Events
9:00-10:30 Style Spotting Commences - Registration Opens
10:30-10:35 Race One
10:35-11:05 Promenades Best Dressed + Best Suited
11:20-11:50 Best Dressed - Daily Preliminaries
12:00-12:15 Best Dressed - Daily Final
12:25-12:45 Millinery Award
1:00-1:30 Best Suited - Daily Preliminaries
1:40-1:55 Best Suited - Daily Final
2:10-3:00 Pre-Cup Ceremony
3:00 Feature Race

Kennedy Oaks Day - Thursday, 3 November

Times (AEDT) Events
10:35-12:25 Style Spotting Commences - Registration Opens
12:25-12:55 Promenades Best Dressed + Best Suited
1:10-1:40 Best Dressed - Daily Preliminaries
1:55-2:10 Best Dressed - Daily Final
2:15-2:45 Best Suited - Daily Preliminaries
2:55-3:10 Best Suited - Daily Final
3:20-3:35 Grand Final - Best Dressed
3:35-3:50 Grand Final - Best Suited
5:10-5:15 Feature Race

TAB Champions Stakes Day - Saturday, 5 November

Times (AEDT) Events
11:05-12:40 Style Spotting Commences - Registration Opens
12:40-12:45 Race One
12:45-1:15 Promenades Family+Alpha Edit
1:30-1:50 Family Competition - Preliminaries
2:00-2:15 Family Competition - Final
2:30-2:50 Alpha Edit - Preliminaries
3:00-3:15 Alpha Edit - Final
5:10-5:15 Feature Race

Watch all the Action and Fashion of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, LIVE and free on 10 Play

Myer Fashions on the Field celebrates 60 years with an inclusive new format
The Victoria Racing Club VRC is proud to announce the 60th anniversary celebration of the iconic fashion event, Myer Fashions on the Field, which will make a glamorous return to Flemington for the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
